Waring Jones Releases Another Christmas-themed Children's Book - Elfis the Friendly Elf

CANADA, January 31, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waring Jones has announced the release of his new book titled Elfis the Friendly Elf , as he continues to tell the story of Christmas to children and other categories of readers. Elfis the Friendly Elf is the author's second book about Christmas and elves and the wonder of it all, as he chronicles the ordeal of Santa Claus and Jack Frost."This is my second book about Christmas and elves and the wonder of it all. I had many of the ideas in my head and on paper for many years and some of them are thoughts that my dad had as well." "By allowing the elves to be children I was able to put fantasy into reality and my love of riddles to be used for fun and enjoyment. I enjoy riddles and at times I use them in poetry that I write. The love that Santa and Mrs. Claus shows for the elves teaches others to know that you can show and share love in many ways and that it always feels good." - Waring Jones.Christmas and Santa Claus are practically inseparable, with the latter considered as one of the symbols of the season, especially among children. Consequently, Waring Jones is blending both concepts to teach the principles of kindness and love to readers in the book - Elfis the Friendly Elf.Elfis the Friendly Elf narrates the story of Santa Claus and Jack Frost and the series of events that follow their fight for the North Pole, with The North Wind as the judge. The book offers a captivating narration, with the author illustrating the story using relatable characters.It is not the first time Waring Jones is writing a Christmas-themed children's book, releasing his first work titled, Letter from Santa Claus, where he attempts to show the power of Santa.Elfis the Friendly Elf is available on Amazon in Kindle format for readers across the globe.To learn more about Elfis the Friendly Elf and other works from Waring Jones, visit - https://www.waringjones-author.com/ and Facebook About Waring JonesWaring Jones is a talented writer that aims to use his storytelling skills and mastery of poetry to create relatable, impactful stories that will touch the lives of millions of people across the globe, irrespective of age group.

