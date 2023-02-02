Submit Release
David Zoffer Joins Leading Farm / Ag Specialty Underwriter as General Counsel

Agribusiness Risk Underwriters (ARU) is the U.S. leader in specialty farm / ag product development, underwriting, and loss control.

ARU, the U.S. leader in specialty Farm / Ag product development, underwriting, and loss control, announced the addition of David B. Zoffer as General Counsel.

David is a key addition to the ARU team. Not only is he exceptionally well qualified... but he has also demonstrated a rare skill set that is near and dear to ARU: David is a builder.”
— Will Johnson, CEO
UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agribusiness Risk Underwriters (ARU), the U.S. leader in specialty Farm / Ag product development, underwriting, and loss control, announced today the addition of David B. Zoffer as General Counsel.

Zoffer comes to ARU with decades of prior insurance industry experience, having served in senior legal positions of increasing responsibility at large insurance companies with national and global operations. Most recently (2017), he became the first group General Counsel of James River Group Holdings, Ltd, a publicly traded Bermuda-based insurance holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. In this role, Zoffer established, structured, and managed James River’s legal department.

“David is a key addition to the ARU team,” remarked William G. (“Will”) Johnson III, Chief Executive Officer of ARU. “Not only is he exceptionally well qualified from an insurance and legal standpoint, but he has also demonstrated a rare skill set that is near and dear to ARU: David is a builder. Both he and ARU have spent the last several years in parallel building activities. While David was standing up the legal department at James River, ARU was working through our company’s formative years, transitioning from a fledgling insurtech startup into one of the world’s leading specialty Farm / Ag property underwriting organizations. As ARU continues growing rapidly in both size and scope, we are pleased to add David’s legal leadership and insights.”

Zoffer is an expert in insurance legal operations, and he has lectured and published on risk and claims management, strategic planning, litigation management, and dispute resolution for a variety of industry groups, organizations, and publications including: American Bar Association, Risk and Insurance Management Society, Lloyds of London Press, Association of Corporate Counsel, and many more. A former Special Assistant Attorney General of the State of New York, Zoffer received his B.A. in Political Science from Hofstra University and his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law.

“I am delighted to join ARU, a rising insurance enterprise with sector-leading products and methods,” commented Zoffer. “There is a critical need for innovation in this industry. ARU has distinguished itself as a leading solutions-builder in a highly stressed niche, and the company’s trajectory has only improved since the 2021 acquisition by Accelerant Holdings. I look forward to helping position the company for its next stages of growth and scale.”

ARU was founded in 2016 and has quickly risen to become the U.S. leader in specialty Farm / Ag product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology. (www.agrisku.com) ARU uses fundamental scientific principles, granular weather metrics, proprietary technology, and niche expertise to maintain a sustainable and profitable risk portfolio of historically-challenging risks, all while providing a superior experience to policyholders. ARU supports a diverse network of retail producers, wholesalers, and carriers, providing not only traditional underwriting and loss control services, but also technology, product development, operational support, and reinsurance capacity. ARU was acquired by international carrier group Accelerant Holdings in 2021.

