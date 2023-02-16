NAAIA Foundation Launches to Support Economic Parity in Insurance and Financial Services Industries

Nonprofit to host an inaugural fundraising event on March 30 in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the aim of investing in organizations and communities that help African Americans gain economic parity and long-term growth in the insurance and financial services industries; the first fundraising event is slated for March 30, 2023, with additional details to be announced.

The NAAIA Foundation funds existing nonprofit organizations supporting educational scholarships, leadership development, community redevelopment, and insurance agency minority ownership. Through its fundraising efforts, the foundation will support both new initiatives and ongoing programs, disaster relief efforts, and capacity-building endeavors to assist in rebuilding communities across the African diaspora nationally and globally, with a focus on diversity, equity, inclusion, parity, and disaster relief as key components of sustainable long-term economic growth.

“Our industry has the potential to profoundly impact communities and individual lives through leadership, financial support, and community development; we are honored to move this critical work forward,” said NAAIA Foundation CEO and Chair Ken Branch. “We are passionate about serving communities and supporting greater diversity and equity in our industry and the world.”

The organization has already provided support for funding more than 75 scholarships totaling $50,000 to help African-American students further their education in insurance, risk management, business, IT, actuarial science, finance or marketing. In 2020 the NAAIA Foundation awarded over $27,000 in grants to Heal Our Land and The Women’s Home and Overseas Missionary Society to support hurricane relief efforts in the Bahamas.



About the NAAIA Foundation

The NAAIA Foundation provides philanthropic support to nonprofit organizations through established programs in local communities worldwide. We provide funding that supports new initiatives, ongoing programs, disaster relief efforts, and capacity-building needs that assist in rebuilding communities affected by natural disasters in the African Diaspora nationally and globally. For more information, please visit https://www.naaiafoundation.org/

