Alien Presents A Hopeful Future in New Children’s Book

Alien's Homework Children's Picture Book by Author Tarif Youssef-Agha

Delve into the mind of a young alien as he travels to Earth to learn about what it was like when humans didn't care.

An encouraging look into the future with an interesting twist on Earth's current situation, covering an array of topics carefully presented to a child. Well done!” — Jannette S.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, January 31, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Presenting A Hopeful Future in New Children’s BookWhen award-winning author Tarif Youssef-Agha sat down to write his new children’s book about the ever-changing world his children are growing up in, the future looked grim. He wanted to address the elephant in the room (the ones being killed for their tusks) and so much more. He wrote about the rain forests being cut down, the burning of fossil fuels, pollution in the oceans, pesticides killing bees, wars, homelessness and so much more. What he presented was enough to terrify a child leaving them with nightmares, and an excellent reason why Hollywood portrays aliens as wanting to eradicate human kind.That is when author Kathleen J. Shields came in to help. With a ton of brainstorming, back and forth writing discussions and some creatively positive outlooks, what came about was a hopeful and encouraging look at what our future could be.In the new children’s story book, “Alien’s Homework, The Ride is About to Start” Lalu, a young alien student is given a homework assignment to visit Earth and report back. What he presents is a beautiful world where all of our problems have been fixed and nature is flourishing. He shows what a thriving planet looks like, explains what the problem had been and what was done to fix it. It educates children about what they can do to help, instead of dooming them to a future that can’t be fixed. It is a story we hope everyone takes to heart as Earth is our home – and our home needs us.Watch the official book trailer video here: https://youtu.be/V17gyxlULcE Buy the Book on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/Aliens-Homework-Tarif-Youssef-Agha/dp/1956581197 Buy the Coloring Book on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1956581227/ Alien’s Homework, The Picture Book - 44pg Paperback; $12.99; 978-1-956581-19-5Alien’s Homework, The Coloring Book - 44pg Paperback; $7.99; 978-1-956581-22-5Tarif was born in Damascus, Syria in 1957. He started writing short stories and articles in his early years of elementary school and free style poetry in his college years. He earned 2 college degrees in Engineering and Literature from Damascus University. He decided that Syria was not a safe country to live in, so he moved to the U.S. in the Eighties and restarted his life from scratch. He organized several poetry recitals in Houston in the years 2009 and 2010. As soon as the Arab Spring revolutions started late 2010, he instantly moved to their side where he published 3 books in poetry documenting them and one in short stories describing life under dictatorship. In 2018, he published his 5th book ‘Hearts, Tears and the Journey of Life’ that contains collective poems of Love, Lamenting and Meditation.In 2020, he published his first children book “A Tale of Seven Phones” which became an award-winner blowing the whistle about the young generation’s addiction to smart phones. His next book, “What’s Special About Judy”, also an award winner, and later book “What’s Special About Richie” both give children the magical secret about how to become SPECIAL. Following, he published “Me, My Friend and the Monster” which shares a true story from his own life that details how important a child’s imagination is and how important children’s stories are, to young and old. And Now we have “Alien’s Homework” a futuristic look at planet Earth if we decide and commit to take better care of it.Read to your children. Instill a desire for reading and you will instill a desire for greatness and possibility throughout their entire life.Erin Go Bragh Publishing publishes various genres of books for numerous authors. Their portfolio consists of a 1200-page Vietnamese to English Dictionary, Historical fiction, the award-winning children’s educational series, Hamilton Troll Adventures, multiple adult novels and memoirs, tween adventure stories, as well as Christian Fiction. Their objective is to promote literacy and education through reading and writing.For more information on these books, interested parties may visit www.ErinGoBraghPublishing.com or the author’s website at www.AuthorAgha.com

Alien's Homework Official Book Trailer