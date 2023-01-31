Atlanta Prison Fellowship Angel Tree Program Partnered with SGA to Bring STEM Learning to Children, Parents & Volunteers

Young girl engaged in hands-on STEM activity at STEM Saturday. Children learn about respiratory system at STEM Saturday.

STEM Global Action event engages K-12 children from under-resourced communities in STEM activities so they can learn more about STEM fields and careers

We want to build a pipeline of children of color, who are interested in STEM jobs and careers. It’s imperative that they start learning and understanding STEM at an early age. ” — Dr. Calvin Mackie

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly three hundred children, parents and volunteers, including 100 children of incarcerated parents, learned about the body’s respiratory system and lungs during a special “STEM Saturday” event hosted by Prison Fellowship and STEM NOLA, the leading affiliate of STEM Global Action (SGA).

At the YMCA Youth & Teen Development Center on Saturday, children from Atlanta’s Prison Fellowship Angel Tree program and the local community built mechanical lungs as hands-on activities helped the children learn more about their bodies. SGA partners with local organizations around the country to hold STEM Saturday events that bring STEM learning into under-resourced communities and help children learn more about the STEM fields.

“The goal of our events is to get children engaged with STEM activities at a young age so they can learn more about STEM fields and envision themselves as doctors, nurses, chemists, and engineers in the future,” said Dr. Calvin Mackie, President and Founder of SGA and STEM NOLA. “We want to build a pipeline of children of color, who are interested in STEM jobs and careers. It’s imperative that they start learning and understanding STEM at an early age.”

Richelle Bryan, Director of Prison Fellowship’s Opportunity Kids & Angel Tree Every Day initiative, said that activities like STEM Saturdays are critical because the children and teenagers engage in positive activities in their communities.

“The Opportunity Kids Collaborative (OK) is Prison Fellowship’s new initiative aimed at preventing our children from winding up in the criminal justice system,” she said. “The name Opportunity Kids intentionally replaces the often used term ‘At Risk Youth,’ acknowledging that our children are more than their zip codes. OK offers children in distressed urban communities a path to flourishing by offering year-round engagement including mentor matching, overnight camping, college readiness, health and wellness, STEM Saturdays and more through community partnerships.”

Dr. Calvin Mackie founded STEM NOLA in 2013. The New Orleans non-profit is committed to expanding STEM education, especially in communities of color. In July 2021, Dr. Mackie launched STEM Global Action, a campaign and network pursuing STEM education for children, parents, and communities. His initiatives have impacted more than 100,000 students, 20,000 families and 5,100 schools across the U.S., and in five countries. Dr. Mackie hosts a popular podcast, Let’s Talk STEM with Dr. Calvin Mackie. An archive of podcast episodes is HERE: bit.ly/3HmhOQz

STEM Global Action Today (https://stemglobalaction.com/stem-global-action-today/), a newsletter with comprehensive articles on some of the most important issues related to STEM, and takes readers into the lives of STEM educators and their extraordinary students, who will be the STEM leaders of tomorrow.

STEM Global Action Data Center (https://stemglobalaction.com/stem-data-center/), a one-stop resource library for studies, reports, video presentations and news coverage about STEM.



