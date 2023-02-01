SecurePayStubs Unveils Exciting New Features and Enhancements, including a mobile app for Android and iOS

SecurePayStubs, Online Pay Stub Generator.

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecurePayStubs has recently announced the introduction of exciting new features and enhancements to its platform. The company, known for providing a secure and accurate way to create pay stubs, has taken user feedback into account and has worked on incorporating those suggestions into the platform.

The company has added new features such as the following:

1. Adding time-off information to pay stubs. As some states in the United States mandate employers to include time-off information on their employee pay stubs, they have added this feature to keep businesses stay compliant.

2. Including deposit slips on pay stubs. Users just need to provide a check number and a deposit slip will be added to employee and contractor pay stubs.

3. Option to generate pay stub for the next pay period in a single click. After generating a pay stub, users can choose to create a pay stub for the next pay period using the same information at the click of a button.

4. Unlimited free corrections. Even after users have generated the pay stubs, they can update and make corrections to them without paying any additional amount.

They have also announced the launch of a new mobile app (available on both Android and iOS), which allows users to access and share their pay stubs from anywhere, at any time. This is perfect for those who are always on the go and need quick and easy access to the pay stubs generated. With the app, they can view pay stubs, download them, and share them with employees and contractors with just a few taps.

Of the company’s announcement, Asha Asokan commented, "SecurePayStubs already offers several key features that have been popular among our users. One of our most important features is the accurate tax calculation for pay stubs. We understand the importance of accurate taxes, and our platform is designed to make sure that all federal and state taxes are calculated correctly and in compliance with the current payroll tax laws."

In addition to the new features, SecurePayStubs is offering a special discount code "WELCOME2SPS" to new users, which will provide them with a 50% discount on creating pay stubs. This offer is a great opportunity for people to try out the platform and see how it can benefit them.

“We are constantly working to improve our platform and make it more user-friendly. These new features and enhancements are just the beginning of what we have planned for the future. We are dedicated to providing our users with the best possible experience and are always open to feedback and suggestions.” Asha Asokan continued.

Overall, the recent additions to the SecurePayStubs platform make it an even more accurate and secure way to create pay stubs for employees and contractors. Users can now create and access their pay stubs with ease and keep their pay stubs organized and up-to-date.