Tractor Beverage Co. Taps Asif Khalid As New Chief Operating Officer
Longtime Foodservice Leader Brings Both Entrepreneurial & Industry Expertise To the Table
Asif is a transformational leader whose experience in the beverage industry promises to catapult Tractor to new heights”HAYDEN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tractor Beverage Company, exclusive creator of the world's only certified organic, non-GMO foodservice beverages, announced today that it has welcomed industry veteran Asif Khalid to its executive team as the company's first-ever Chief Operating Officer.
— Kevin Sherman, CEO
Khalid brings a vast wealth of beverage category experience to the company and joins its ranks following a 14-year career at 7-Eleven, where he served as Director of Store Innovation. In addition to this leading role at the convenience store giant, Khalid was also the Senior Category Manager of Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Senior Product Development Manager of Private Brands, and Regional Market Operations Manager. More recently, he was the founder and CEO of Good Gracious Beverages, a food service company committed to revolutionizing restaurant & hospitality beverage offerings with sustainable craft drinks designed to increase margins via product and equipment innovations that reduce footprints and overhead.
"Asif is a transformational leader whose experience in the beverage industry promises to catapult Tractor to new heights,” said Kevin Sherman, Tractor Beverage Company’s CEO. “He’s joining an already successful team, and with the inception of the COO role, I'm confident we will go into 2023 the strongest we've ever been, with a high-velocity operating model that will empower our team to deliver an unmatched caliber of service to our pouring partners. I'm eager to see what we can accomplish together as the remainder of this year unfolds.”
Khalid's work at Good Gracious to both develop brand, vision, and strategy for a new-to-market family of beverages and commercialize product and equipment innovations for alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks alike makes him the ideal choice to boost Tractor's efforts to disrupt the foodservice beverage industry.
“I am thrilled to join the Tractor leadership team and look forward to bringing my experience to this new role to help build on the brand’s success, innovating in the beverage space while creating more value for our customers, partners, and employees,” said Asif Khalid.
As its new COO, a role created specifically to allow the company to leverage his diverse skills, Khalid will apply his knowledge and passion to the next phase of Tractor's ongoing growth. Please join us in welcoming him to our table.
About Tractor Beverage Co.
Founded with a mission to create better beverages for all, Tractor Beverage Company is the first and only certified organic, non-GMO full line beverage solution for foodservice. Tractor's handcrafted drinks feature clean ingredients that deliver on taste, functionality, and an innovative consumer experience. Tractor's vision is to use its beverage platform to expand organic farm practices—and, in turn, lead the way to a more sustainable and flourishing future for restaurants, consumers, and farmers. Tractor was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2021. For more information, please visit drinktractor.com or follow along on Instagram at @drinktractor.
