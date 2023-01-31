ITpipes and Esri to Exhibit Together at WWETT 2023
ITpipes and Esri announced they will be exhibiting together at the 2023 Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment, & Transport Show (WWETT) in Indianapolis.
Using ITpipes and Esri solutions enable users to quickly identify pipe status, verify asset locations, and respond quickly to inquiries.”ALBUQUERQUE, NM, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infrastructure Technologies (ITpipes), the most trusted, user-friendly platform available to manage municipal wastewater collection systems, along with Esri, the global leader in geographic information systems (GIS) and location intelligence, announced they will be exhibiting together at the 2023 Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment, & Transport Show (WWETT) held February 20-23, 2023, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.
ITpipes and Esri share many clients and a desire to help municipalities and contractors improve their underground infrastructure analytics. Although the two companies have exhibited together at other expos such as WEFTEC, and AWWA, this will be the first time demonstrating their respective software solutions at the WWETT Show.
“Since our inception over 13 years ago, ITpipes has counted Esri as a close industry partner, allowing our clients the ability to take their pipe inspection observation data and automatically turn it into visualizations using maps.” states Ross Brown, Sales Manager, ITpipes. “Underground infrastructure is very difficult to see and therefore analyze. However, with ITpipes and Esri’s ArcGIS, agencies can obtain deeper insights such as patterns, relationships, and situations – allowing users to gain actionable intelligence from their pipe inspections” adds Brown.
“Visualizing inspection information in ArcGIS helps our customers improve efficiency and data quality" said Christa Campbell, Director Industry Solutions: Water, Esri. “Using ITpipes and Esri solutions enable users to quickly identify pipe status, verify asset locations, and respond quickly to inquiries.”
Esri is arguably best known within the US water and wastewater industry for its GIS mapping, however, it delivers much more to the market segment. Esri solutions provide a foundation for digital water transformation, as GIS facilitates integration, coordination, and analysis of disparate hardware and software, workers and processes, and departments and datasets across space and time.
All of ITpipes’ software platforms consume Esri map products and enhance workflows and processes, allowing the software to meet the diverse needs of state and local municipal agencies, as well as private contractors in the US. ITpipes has earned Esri’s System Ready Specialty, is a Silver Level Partner, and is listed on Esri’s ArcGIS Marketplace.
Esri and ITpipes will be in Booth 5008 at the WWETT Show. For more information on the expo, visit wwettshow.com. For complimentary passes, visit ITpipe's blog post
About ITpipes:
ITpipes develops platforms to allow pipeline inspections to quickly turn into actionable intelligence. ITpipes simplifies field inspections, streamlines data management, and provides powerful decision-making tools for pipeline planning and prioritizing. ITpipes has proven success with many of America’s most demanding utilities, successfully moving their pipeline maintenance and rehab programs from reactive to predictive. ITpipes partners with Esri to ensure integrated mapping and automation with client asset management systems such as Cityworks, Cartegraph, Central Square, and Tyler Technologies.
About Esri:
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.
Esri Mapping and ITpipes