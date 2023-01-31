Vermont Judiciary Seeks Input on Remote Hearing Practices

The Vermont Supreme Court seeks comments on proposed amendments to two court rules governing remote proceedings in civil, environmental, and family division cases. The proposed revisions to Vermont Rule of Civil Procedure 43.1 and Vermont Rule for Family Proceedings 17 were recommended by the Supreme Court’s Special Advisory Committee on Remote Hearings.

The proposed rules and reporter’s notes are available here. Comments are due by February 13, and should be submitted to Scott Griffith at scott.griffith@vermont.gov.

The Judiciary is also conducting a survey to learn more about the experiences of people who participated in a remote hearing in Vermont’s trial courts. The survey is available here. Survey results will help inform the Judiciary’s decisions about remote hearing practices.