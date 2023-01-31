Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,341 in the last 365 days.

Vermont Judiciary Seeks Input on Remote Hearing Practices

The Vermont Supreme Court seeks comments on proposed amendments to two court rules governing remote proceedings in civil, environmental, and family division cases. The proposed revisions to Vermont Rule of Civil Procedure 43.1 and Vermont Rule for Family Proceedings 17 were recommended by the Supreme Court’s Special Advisory Committee on Remote Hearings.

The proposed rules and reporter’s notes are available here. Comments are due by February 13, and should be submitted to Scott Griffith at scott.griffith@vermont.gov.

The Judiciary is also conducting a survey to learn more about the experiences of people who participated in a remote hearing in Vermont’s trial courts. The survey is available here. Survey results will help inform the Judiciary’s decisions about remote hearing practices.

You just read:

Vermont Judiciary Seeks Input on Remote Hearing Practices

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.