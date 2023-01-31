Conference Room Solutions Market to Surpass USD 3,258.6 million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global conference room solutions market is forecast to record a revenue of US$ 3,258.6 million by 2030 up from US$ 1,081.8 million in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period of 2022–2030.
Meetings, presentations, conferences, and training sessions all take place in conference rooms, which are crucial components of every business. The market for conference room solutions consists of hardware and software products that let companies host conferences, meetings, and other gatherings. Solutions, including web conferencing, video conferencing, audio conferencing, and teleconferencing are available in the market. By lowering the travel expenses related to in-person meetings, these solutions assist organizations in saving time and money.
Over the past several years, sales of conference room solutions have increased dramatically due to the growing trend of companies holding meetings in settings that are more relaxing and effective. This expansion has been mostly attributed to the rising demand for software that can increase productivity as well as audio/visual equipment.
What are the others factors that are impacting global market growth?
Driving Factors
The use of video conferencing technology by companies from a variety of industries is one of the main factors boosting the growth of this market. Corporate gatherings and events have increased as a result, which is boosting this market's expansion. Organizations are also favoring video conferencing over conventional face-to-face meetings since it offers a productive approach to engaging with clients and business partners in a remote place.
As technology advances, sales of conference room solutions rise.
Conference room solutions have the potential to expand in the next years as a result of ongoing innovations and the adoption of new technology, such as unified communications and meeting planners/scheduling software for work-from-home applications.
New conference room solutions standards in the global conference room solutions market satisfy developers' and designers' desires for simplicity while enabling greater performance standards and improved user comfort. The growing popularity of conference room solutions worldwide is largely attributable to their advantages, which include low cost, straightforward conferencing methods, and interaction with cloud solution providers. As a result of the adoption of technologies like Big Data, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, and others, it is possible to foresee the growth of conference room solution functionalities with improved performance.
Growth in the Use of Cloud-Based Solutions
One of the main factors boosting the market for conference room solutions is the rising acceptance of cloud-based products and services. Scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness are just a few advantages of cloud-based solutions that are encouraging small and medium businesses to use them (SMEs).
Challenges
A few of the difficulties businesses encounter when implementing conference room solutions include insufficient infrastructure capabilities and limited seating capacity. Additionally, distinct regulatory requirements like the Sarbanes Oxley Act (SOA) and HIPAA provide unique difficulties for businesses in maintaining compliance standards throughout meetings and safeguarding consumer data.
Data Breach Risk Increases
The loss of personal information, unlawful access to stored data, use for influence operations, communication interception, risks related to software development, and privacy damage are among the data privacy worries for 2021. emerged as the primary issue for businesses in the global market for conference room solutions.
The danger of a cyber-attack is increasing along with the number of gadgets and sensors in the conference room. Recently, Kaspersky Lab found that over 15% of all firms had experienced at least one cyberattack in the previous year, with conference room solutions being the third most common target.
The Coming Trends in the Market
Artificial Intelligence: In a variety of different industries, including conference rooms, AI is starting to alter how we work. Automatic transcription and translation software, for example, can improve the effectiveness of meetings and lessen miscommunication.
Mobile apps: Another development that is gaining traction in the market for conference room solutions is the use of mobile apps. Businesses can stay in touch with their staff and clients while on the go thanks to mobile apps. Businesses can send notifications, begin video chats, and access documents from their mobile devices using mobile apps.
Cloud-based solutions: As companies explore ways to save costs and boost flexibility, cloud-based solutions are growing in popularity in the global market for conference room solutions. Businesses can store applications and data off-site using cloud-based solutions, which can reduce the cost of hardware and upkeep. Businesses may scale up or down their operations more easily with cloud-based solutions as needed.
Flexible Furniture: There is an increasing need for conference room furniture that can be readily adjusted to meet varied needs as more firms adopt flexible working arrangements. For firms looking to make the most of their available space, modular furniture is a fantastic choice.
Segments Overview
Component Analysis
In the base year 2021, the hardware segment maintained the highest share of the global market, accounting for about 74.76%. In addition, the segment will rise at a rate of 12.14% over the analysis years. Contrary, the software segment will grow at a growth rate of 12.89% during 2022-2030
Enterprise Size Analysis
The need for speakers and microphones across a wide range of industries is likely to increase in the global market for conference room solutions. In 2021, the large enterprises firm had the highest market share of 58.82%.
For a very long time, firms have been the main forces behind technical development and invention. When it comes to the market for conference room solutions, this is especially true. The majority of money spent on conference room solutions is made by large businesses, which are the market's top consumers.
Room Size Analysis
Small to medium rooms accounted for 71.18% of the market share for conference room solutions globally in 2021 and generated the majority of the revenue.
The second-largest market share in the world was held by the large rooms category, which is likely to expand at the CAGR of 12.49% because of the rising need for team meetings, client calls, and one-on-one communication.
End Users Summary
In 2021, the media transmission and IT segment recorded a share of 4.83% of the global industry.
The growing need from the media transmission and IT industries is evidence of the growing popularity of conference room solutions. To encourage employee collaboration and communication, these sectors are depending more and more on conference room solutions.
One of the key markets for conference room solutions is the media and entertainment sector. For those working in the media and entertainment sector, including studios, production companies, distributors, and other professionals, conferences are regularly hosted in this sector. High-definition audio and video quality is required for these conferences in order to transmit information or material amongst participants who are located in various geographical locations. The need for conference room solutions from the media and entertainment industry is likely to increase over the projected period due to its ability to distortion in audio and video quality and transmit media with no time lag.
Regional Analysis
The main market for conference room solutions has always been in North America. In terms of volume, North America generated more than 37.58% of global market revenue in 2021. Over 78% of the local market is accounted for by the US, making it the single largest market. The second-largest market in Canada.
The world's largest corporations are headquartered in North America, which is the fundamental cause of the region's dominance. American businesses have a history of being early adopters of new technology, and conference rooms and software are no exception. North American businesses are always seeking methods to increase productivity and efficiency, and conference rooms and software give them a potent tool to achieve this.
On the other hand, China is expected to have a significant part of the Asia Pacific conference room solutions industry, growing at a CAGR of 14.02%. Growing the importance of conference rooms is anticipated to change the available opportunities in the global market for room conference arrangements.
Prominent Competitors
Some of the well-known competitors in the global conference room solution market are:
Hardware
o RingCentral, Inc.
o Dell Technologies, Incorporated
o Huawei Technologies Co., Limited
o Plantronics, Inc. (Poly)
o Logitech, Inc.
o Dolby Laboratories
o Avaya, Inc.
o Other Players
Software
o LogMeIn
o Zoom Video Communications
o Google LLC
o Cisco Systems, Inc
o Blue Jeans Network
o Microsoft Inc.
o Lifesize Inc.
o Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global conference room solution market segmentation focuses on Components, Enterprise Size, Room Size, End-User, and Region.
By Components
Hardware
o Conference Phones
o Headsets
o Conference Cameras
o Speakers & Mics
o Displays
o Others
Software
Services
By Enterprise Size
Small Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
By Room Size
Small-Medium Room (6 to 16 persons)
Large Room (+16 persons)
By End User
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Consumer Goods & Retail
Media & Entertainment
Transportation
Telecommunication & IT
Education
Healthcare
Energy
Medical & Life Science
Manufacturing
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Asia Pacific
China
Taiwan
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
