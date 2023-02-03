Submit Release
News Search

There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,838 in the last 365 days.

Meaningful Service Launches to Help Grandparents Fund Grand-Kids Camp and Fun

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good launches The Recruiting Co-Op to continuously generate proceeds for grandparents who successfully participate in meaningful referral program www.OurGrandKidsFund.com

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good launches The Recruiting Co-Op to continuously generate proceeds for grandparents who successfully participate in meaningful referral program www.OurGrandKidsFund.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. And generates proceeds to make a positive impact #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. And generates proceeds to make a positive impact #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. And generates proceeds to make a positive impact #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. And generates proceeds to make a positive impact #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good launches a Co-Op to help grandparents generate proceeds for their Grandkids; and make a positive impact in their life.

We love to help grandparents who participate in our Co+Op fund their grand-kids’ fun!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a forward thinking staffing agency in LA delivering companies sweet employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

It's Another Sweet Day in LA, The Recruiting Co+Op launches "Our GrandKids Fund," a meaningful service for grandparents who love to positively impact their kids and grand-kids' lives.

The Recruiting Co+Op rewards referrals to companies hiring professional staff with funding for camp and fulfilling education.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good “Make a referral before March 31st, 2023 to earn a $2500 summer camp saving reward.”

About

To celebrate 25 years in business, Recruiting for Good is launching The Recruiting Co+Op to generate proceeds on behalf of members who successfully participate in our referral program. To learn more visit www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com.

We help families save money on Summer Camp! Moms/Grandmothers can participate together to earn double saving rewards www.SweetMomsClub.com

The purpose of Our Grand-Kids Fund, Recruiting for Good helps grandparents fund valued filled fun educational experiences; Art/Dance/Learn a Second Language, Summer Camp, and Sunday School. www.OurGrandKidsFund.com

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.

Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for GOOD!"

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Meaningful Service Launches to Help Grandparents Fund Grand-Kids Camp and Fun

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.