Meaningful Service Launches to Help Grandparents Fund Grand-Kids Camp and Fun
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Make a referral before March 31st, 2023 to earn a $2500 summer camp saving reward."
To celebrate 25 years in business, Recruiting for Good is launching The Recruiting Co+Op to generate proceeds on behalf of members who successfully participate in our referral program.
The purpose of Our Grand-Kids Fund, Recruiting for Good helps grandparents fund valued filled fun educational experiences; Art/Dance/Learn a Second Language, Summer Camp, and Sunday School.
