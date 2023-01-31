Custom T-Shirt Printing Market to Reach USD 10,366.26 million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global custom t-shirt printing market value was valued at US$ 4,867.35 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 10,366.26 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Custom t-shirt printing has become incredibly popular in recent years. This popularity was due to the technological advancements that have made it possible to print several types of high-quality designs on t-shirts. This has increased the availability and affordability of custom t-shirt printing. As a result, the need for custom t-shirt printing services has increased. Many people use personalized t-shirts as a means to express their personalities and sense of style, and businesses of all sizes are benefiting from the possibility to make their own branded t-shirts.
The custom t-shirt printing market is seeing increased demand, particularly from startups and small businesses. Personalized t-shirts are used as a marketing tool in order to promote brands. On occasions like trade exhibits or product debuts, they can also be distributed as promotional goods.
Market Dynamics
Market Driver
Growing Application of Custom Designed T-Shirts for Branding Objectives
By having their logo and other brand-related details printed on personalized T-shirts, businesses may raise brand recognition and draw attention to themselves. They communicate the brand message in a more informal and approachable manner.
Businesses all across the world frequently use customized products for a variety of after-hours marketing initiatives. One Coca-Cola advertisement, for instance, substituted 150 of Australia's most well-known names for the Coca-Cola logo. There were billions of registered cans sold throughout the promotion, which was held in more than 70 nations. The secret to this campaign's success is personalization. Due to their affordability when compared to other types of promotion like billboards and television, the marketing team's tactics are therefore considerably simpler to implement when selling personalized T-shirts.
A sizable customer base of celebrity fans, movie buffs, and TV series fans who are ready to spend a lot of money on T-shirts with their favorite slogans and quotes printed on them has significantly contributed to the growth of the custom T-shirt printing market.
Fans want to wear custom gear like tank tops, sweatshirts, and T-shirts relating to the characters and series, even while TV shows like Game of Thrones, The Big Bang Theory, and Stranger Things are still in production. Customers can create the designs they desire with the aid of a T-shirt maker tool. In the near future, users will be able to preview how the design will appear on the actual T-shirt before printing it.
Market Restraint
Issues Associated with Designs and Printing
Due to their appeal, accessibility, and comfort, printed t-shirts are among the most well-known and well-liked clothing items worldwide. Digital t-shirt printing is becoming more and more popular, but there are several obstacles that businesses must overcome to satisfy this demand, including design, size, quality, typography, and fonts.
Design Choices - The T-shirt design is crucial since it is the first thing the user notices and the starting point for the choice. The revenue, expansion, and reputation of the majority of t-shirt businesses are frequently impacted by this issue. For the T-shirt industry, picking the ideal design is crucial.
High-quality custom t-shirts are one of the most frequent problems confronted by T-shirt businesses. The image may have obvious artifacts, be of low resolution, or lack sufficient pixels to print a high-quality photograph on a t-shirt.
Market Trends
The two most popular designs in the custom t-shirt printing market are crypto and anime designs.
A T-shirt is the one article of clothing that never goes out of style. People of all ages have long been drawn to graphic print tees, oversized tees, and bodycon tees. Even though the idea of tailored t-shirts has been well-liked for a while, the market is always evolving to meet the needs of consumers as the trend continues to grow.
Anime character and crypto art designs are the most popular kind of custom-printed T-shirt designs.
The newest styles and most custom-printed t-shirts on the market are cryptocurrencies and anime t-shirts. Over the past years, cryptocurrencies have noticed exponential growth. Recently, the fashion industry has also experienced a surge in interest in crypto. Many people are searching for T-shirts inspired by Crypto and his NFT art in the global custom t-shirt printing market as NFT art has gained popularity.
Additionally, the desire for anime t-shirts is still robust, according to listings for custom children's t-shirts. It is likely that anime T-shirts will remain one of the most popular print-on-demand t-shirt design trends in the near future. Over the past year, they have established themselves as a go-to look. Here, Japanese T-shirt trends frequently overlap, but unlike in anime, they are more inspired by traditional Japanese woodblock print aesthetics.
Segmentation Summary
Design Analysis
The graphic segment will dominate the market accounting for the maximum share because young people find it to be most appealing. In addition, changing graphic t-shirt designs will support market expansion. Because they are very simple and entail printing already-existing designs without any further alterations, pre-printed graphics are currently in high demand when it comes to customized t-shirt designs.
Accordingly, leading fashion designers and industry players are under pressure to innovate in this market area in order to attract a larger customer base for their goods.
Printing Technique Analysis
In 2021, the screen printing segment accounted for the leading share of 62.4% in the global custom t-shirt printing industry due to the good print quality and vibrant colors. Since heavier ink is used, they are also typically chosen when printing on dark-colored clothing.
On the other hand, the digital printing segment will rise at the highest annual growth rate over the analysis duration. This is mainly due to the increasing acceptance of digital printing for personalized t-shirts. Service providers widely use this method since it directly prints artwork on product surfaces after being processed and printed digitally. This printing method is also the fastest and most cost-effective.
Sales Channel Analysis
The online segment maintained a leading position in the global custom T-shirt printing industry because more small businesses and startups throughout the world are offering customized printing. With more retail stores opening every year in numerous nations throughout the Asia Pacific and North America, physical stores for custom printing have recently grabbed the market.
End-user Analysis
The commercial segment is holding a significant share of the market owing to the increase in corporate and event management demand as a result of their large order sizes. Additionally, these t-shirts are produced in big quantities for schools, colleges, institutions, wildlife charities, and advocacy organizations. Custom t-shirts, in summary, are a means of promotion for businesses and a variety of social causes.
The commercial segment acquires a revenue share of about 65% of the global industry owing to increased demand and affordability.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific accounts for the highest share of the global custom t-shirt printing industry owing to the substantial presence of a sizable customer base, the rapid rise of business events and offices, school events, rising per capita income, and increased affordability, as well as the presence of a sizable consumer base.
The following are the key causes of this increased demand:
The Asia Pacific region has a big population: More than 4.4 billion people, or about 60% of the world's population, live in the region. This indicates that the custom t-shirt printing sector has a lot of untapped potential for manufacturers.
The Asia Pacific region's expanding economy has made personalized t-shirts more widely accessible to an increasing number of individuals, particularly in China, India, and Indonesia. In fact, the proportion of middle-class households in APAC increased by about 50% between 2015 and 2021.
The growth of e-commerce in the APAC: More individuals are now buying their clothes online thanks to the region's growing internet and mobile phone use. This includes personalized t-shirts, which are simple to order and can be sent to customers in the Asia Pacific.
It is not surprising that many manufacturers are trying to establish or extend their operations in the Asia Pacific region given the enormous and expanding market for customized t-shirts there.
Competitors Profile
The well-known companies in the global custom t-shirt printing market are:
UberPrints, Inc.
CafePress, Inc.
Spreadshirt Group
Carhartt, Inc.
RushOrder Tees
CustomInk, LLC
Printful, Inc.
Nike, Inc.
Polos Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global custom t-shirt printing market segmentation focuses on Design, Printing Technique, Sales Channel, End-User, and Region.
By Design
Graphic Designed
Artwork
By Printing Technique
Screen Printing
Digital Printing
Plot Printing
By Sales channel
Online
Offline
By End User
Commercial
Personal
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
