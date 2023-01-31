Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,287 in the last 365 days.

Illegally Sold Monkeypox (Mpox) Products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the warning letters below to companies illegally selling products that claim to cure, treat, mitigate, or prevent human monkeypox (mpox) infection. Mpox (mpox) is a rare disease that is caused by infection with mpox virus. This virus can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact. There are no FDA-approved treatments for mpox. These products, which are often sold online, have not been reviewed by the FDA or proven to be safe and effective to treat mpox or other diseases or conditions.

These products may be ineffective, unsafe and could prevent a person from seeking an appropriate diagnosis and treatment from a health care professional.

You just read:

Illegally Sold Monkeypox (Mpox) Products

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.