Illegally Sold Monkeypox (Mpox) Products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the warning letters below to companies illegally selling products that claim to cure, treat, mitigate, or prevent human monkeypox (mpox) infection. Mpox (mpox) is a rare disease that is caused by infection with mpox virus. This virus can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact. There are no FDA-approved treatments for mpox. These products, which are often sold online, have not been reviewed by the FDA or proven to be safe and effective to treat mpox or other diseases or conditions.

These products may be ineffective, unsafe and could prevent a person from seeking an appropriate diagnosis and treatment from a health care professional.