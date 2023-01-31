Automated Dubbing Service Market to Outstrip USD 189.80 million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global automated dubbing service market revenue was valued at US$ 117.41 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 189.80 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.69% over the forecast period 2022–2030.
As more people watch movies and TV shows from other nations, there has been an increase in demand for dubbing services in recent years. Dubbed versions of movies and TV shows can often be easier to comprehend, which is especially true for nations where English is not the native tongue. It is obvious how useful dubbing services are. People can use them to better understand foreign movies and TV shows and discover new cultures. Additionally, they can improve the accessibility of movies and TV shows for those whose first language is not English.
Market Influencing Factors
Drivers
Growing Focus on Localization by Businesses
The growth of the automated dubbing services market is accelerating due to factors like firms' increased focus on localization. As a result of corporate globalization, the need for automated dubbing service goods is anticipated to considerably increase. International marketing is being used online to reach foreign consumers more affordably everywhere in the world.
Businesses expanding into new areas are starting to realize how crucial localizing and translating their messaging is. Adapting the language to the culture and expectations of the target audience goes beyond simple translation. The target audience's language must be known in order to localize the content and comprehend the target audience's preferences, demographics, and culture.
Trend
Technical Improvements in Automated Dubbing Service Industry
The market for automated dubbing services has expanded significantly as a result of technological improvements. Automated dubbing services have improved in efficiency and accuracy due to the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence.
These technologies have been utilized to create algorithms that can produce dubbed audio automatically in several languages. Because of this, automated dubbing services are now able to serve a wider spectrum of clients.
Additionally, automatic dubbing systems can now comprehend the dialogue's context and provide a suitable dubbed version thanks to the usage of natural language processing (NLP). Additionally, voice recognition software that can distinguish between distinct speakers in a video is being developed using NLP.
Restraints
Absence of Emotional Touch and Visual Sync
The absence of emotional touch and visual sync is expected to hinder the growth of the worldwide automated dubbing service market. The main concern is the lack of visual synchronization between the mouths of the actors on screen and those in the voice. Even the best live-action dub with actors still has some noticeable variances.
The likelihood that a viewer will tune out the dubbing and become engrossed in the story increases with how consistently the words and mouths match. To create this visual synchronizing, the translator needs to put in a lot of effort, thinking, and ingenuity. The subtitles convey the meaning of what is being stated, but the passion is not there.
Segmentation Overview
Type Analysis
Dubbing is currently a crucial component for any company's market penetration because it continuously makes a lasting impression on the customer. With a market share of almost 52% and the highest CAGR of 6.26%, the video segment dominated the global market in 2021.
Since it is now essential for extending the audience to reach globally and increasing revenue, the majority of entertainment organizations and agencies desire to dub their video material. In order to compete with the competition, professional dubbing methods are now used for large commercial work. In comparison to audio and other media, video content has a considerably higher impact on marketing.
Application Analysis
In 2021, the film and television industry segment maintained the highest share of 39%, and the segment will expand at a CAGR of 6.41% over the forecast years. In addition, the segment recorded a revenue of US$ 45.87 Mn.
It is simply not possible to dub the entire substance of movies and films, so they are frequently remade in the target language. Dubbing services are the ideal solution for businesses that create quick advertisements, educational bits, or presentations since they are cost-conscious and cannot afford to redo the entire thing.
For a production company working on a film, television program, or internet series, dubbing is the best strategy to reach a bigger audience while maintaining all of its emotional effects. When done effectively, dubbing can have a more profound and long-lasting effect on viewers. As a result, one of the key end consumers of the automated dubbing services market is the film and television industry.
Regional Analysis
APAC currently dominates the global automated dubbing service industry, which is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.24%, followed by North America at 5.72%. The Asia Pacific media and entertainment industry as a whole is benefiting from the fast-expanding popularity of OTT streaming for audio-visual content.
North America acquires a significant share of the global market. Numerous Americans work in front of and behind the camera, and the country also produces a large number of lucrative films and television programs that are regularly dubbed in other languages, which contributed to the region's revenue of roughly US$ 51.27 million in 2021. The business in the area is also growing as a result of mobile and free-to-play games.
Companies Profile
The well-known competitors in the global automated dubbing service market are:
Vidby
VideoDubber
AppTek
Straive
Papercup
Other prominent players
Segmentation Outline
The global automated dubbing service market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.
By Type
Audio
Video
Others
By Application
Advertising Industry
Game Industry
Film and Television Industry
Others
By Region
Americas
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Americas
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
