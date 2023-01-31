ZIPAIR becomes 1st airline in Asia to work with SpaceX to Provide Innovative High-Speed, Low-Latency Internet in the Sky
EINPresswire.com/ -- ZIPAIR Tokyo, Inc. is proud to announce it has selected SpaceX's (Space Exploration Technology Corp.) Starlink to bring higher-speed and lower-latency internet to all passengers in-flight as the first Asian airline. Starlink's innovative satellite technology will revolutionize the flying experience, providing ZIPAIR passengers with seamless connectivity and enabling an in-flight internet connection as good as or better than they are used to at home.
Starlink is a satellite-based internet service that utilizes a network of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to provide global coverage. This cutting-edge technology will allow passengers to enjoy smooth streaming, faster downloads, and lower latency communication during their entire flight.
"Once integrated, all ZIPAIR passengers will be able to seamlessly connect to Starlink's high-speed, low-latency network anytime onboard – enabling real-time video conferencing, streaming, and gaming for all passengers," said SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Sales Jonathan Hofeller, "As the first Asian airline to implement Starlink, ZIPAIR is setting a new standard for in-flight connectivity, and we're excited to work with the company to provide this modern in-flight connectivity experience."
"We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in air travel and are excited to be a part of that future," said ZIPAIR President Shingo Nishida. "We believe that our work with SpaceX is very important to increase the speed of in-flight Internet communications and achieve a new standard in the industry. "
ZIPAIR and SpaceX are working through engineering review and regulatory certification process for ZIPAIR's fleet for Starlink installation.
About ZIPAIR Tokyo, Inc.:
ZIPAIR is Japan's first medium-to-long-distance international LCC (low-cost airline), established with a 100% investment by Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. It operates flights from Narita to Seoul, Bangkok, Singapore, Honolulu, Los Angeles, and San Jose (California).
https://www.zip.aero
ZIPAIR Tokyo
media_en@zipair.net
