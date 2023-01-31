Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,095 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,146 in the last 365 days.

Investment Firm Tackles the Reproducibility Crisis

Live platform for prediction model analysis makes so-called p-hacking impossible.

Overfitting is rewarded in academia, but not on the microprediction platform”
— Peter Cotton
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microprediction LLC has announced that prizes for algorithm creators at Microprediction.Org will be doubled in the month of February.

The novel platform, sponsored by Intech Investments, matches predictive algorithms authored in Python, R and Julia against live streams of data. The platform is open to anyone needing live prediction of any measured quantity of interest to them, such as electricity usage, volatility of a stock, or even emoji counts.

Conversely, the platform allows any researcher or student to "recycle" a predictive model that might not have worked well on the original problem of interest. Predictive algorithms are encapsulated in so-called "crawlers" that travel from one data stream to the next looking for places where they have a competitive advantage.

The alternatives to this live battle include the academic empirical literature, which has come under heavy fire in recent years. Findings about the efficacy of some types of predictive models that have been published have not been replicated. Models which performed well in the past have failed on a forward basis, leading to accusations of "data snooping", "data dredging" and overfitting on backtests.

Applications of the approach are discussed in a recent book published by MIT Press titled Microprediction:Building An Open AI Network.

Peter Cotton
Microprediction LLC
+1 646-637-1338
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Investment Firm Tackles the Reproducibility Crisis

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.