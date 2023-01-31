Injured Snowmobiler

CONTACT:

January 31, 2023

North Conway, NH – On Monday, January 30, 2023, shortly before 9:30 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a snowmobile accident had occurred on Corridor 19. The operator was Zachrey Mesa, 37, of Somers, CT. Mesa was riding a rented snow machine. He was in the back of a group of four machines when he failed to negotiate a downhill left-hand turn in the trail. Mesa left the trail and struck a large boulder. He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The other members of his group stopped at an intersection and, realizing Mesa was missing, went back and found him at the scene. They were able to call 911 for assistance. Along with a Conservation Officer, members of North Conway Fire and Rescue and Action Ambulance responded. The closest access point was over a mile from Mesa’s location. Members of North Conway Fire stabilized his injuries and utilized a tracked side by side with an attached rescue sled to bring him out to a waiting ambulance. He arrived at the ambulance shortly after 10:30 a.m. and was taken to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.