CBD Oil King Offers Clarity Surrounding CBD Terminologies and Explanations

Unlocking the Mystery of CBD Terminology: CBD Oil King's Guide to Understanding the CBD Market
CBD Oil King is an e-commerce marketplace and a member of the Cannabis Trades Association, offering products that adhere to regulations from the MHRA and FSA. Learn more: https://www.cbdoilking.co.uk”EAST HAM, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannabidiol (CBD) market is on track to be worth an estimated £1B in the UK by 2025 (https://www.incegd.com/en/news-insights/business-financial-crime-complexities-and-risks-operating-uk-cbd-market#:~:text=Consumers%20have%20an%20increasing%20appetite,%C2%A31%20billion%20by%202025).
This burgeoning industry has grown substantially since its inception in roughly 2018. With an estimated four to six million Brits having used CBD products in 2019 (https://www.theaci.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Report-_-CBD-in-the-UK.pdf), and current statistics estimating that the number is now closer to eight million, it is safe to say that there was quite a learning curve when it came to consumers familiarizing themselves with the CBD market and the products within it. CBD terminology isn’t exactly the easiest to interpret when unfamiliar with the ins and outs of everything regarding this phytocannabinoid.
CBD Oil King is Helping Answer the What’s What Regarding CBD
When it comes to answering what is what regarding CBD terminology, CBD Oil King has the answers consumers seek. Terminology surrounding CBD is vital to know when venturing into this market and looking to make an informed purchase. From how CBD is extracted, to how it is consumed there is an entire lexicon surrounding this non-psychoactive phytocannabinoid and the products and market created from it. To answer questions such as what are terpenes or what is CBD distillate as well as to learn more about CBD terminology such as full spectrum, broad spectrum, isolate, distillate, bast fibre, tinctures, CBD oil, CBD edibles, CBD beverages and more checkout this breakdown from CBD Oil King on CBD terminology.
To fully understand CBD product labels, it is essential to be familiar with basic CBD terminology. One of the most commonly confused aspects surrounding CBD is its differences and similarities to hempseed. While CBD is derived from hemp, CBD and hempseed are not the same and neither are CBD oil and hempseed oil. CBD Oil King explains, “Unlike hemp seed oil which is produced utilizing hemp seeds, CBD is extracted from the stem, buds or flowers of industrial hemp and cannabis plants, where it is found in abundance.” Checkout this article from CBD Oil King covering the topic of CBD vs. hempseed.
Knowing the common terminology surrounding CBD is important, and CBD Oil King knows this. This is why they offer a user friendly website that explains everything needed about the products they offer and more. CBD Oil King also has an extensive blog covering many of the common terms surrounding the CBD market. When reading CBD labels, it is also important to be familiar with the term terpenes.
CBD Oil King explains that terpenes “are unsaturated hydrocarbons produced by many different plants, trees, fruits, and vegetables. Terpenes are aromatic compounds that can be found in things such as citrus fruits, lavender, pine, and more. They help give these things flavour and smell. When you grab an orange and tear it, that blast of citrus smell you get comes from terpenes. The flavour of that sweet, succulent orange when you take the first bite comes in part from terpenes.”
Whether consumers are looking for broad spectrum gummies (gummies that include all cannabinoids minus any THC along with all other terpenes and phytonutrients from hemp) or if they are looking for CBD isolate (a CBD extract containing only CBD) that can be used to turn just about anything into a CBD product such as CBD gummies, CBD Oil King has the quality trusted brands that consumers know and love in the UK.
Other Ways CBD Oil King is Helping Consumers Make Informed Choices
From High Street markets to online marketplaces such as CBD Oil King, the CBD market is here to stay. When shopping with CBD Oil King rest assured that the products available are of the highest quality, purity, and meet all UK testing and compliance requirements. CBD Oil King also further vets products based on their manufacturing process, flavour, and popularity with consumers. CBD Oil King is also a member of the Cannabis Trades Association (CTA) which set the par regarding safety, research, quality, and analysis of CBD. In order to be in compliance with the CTA, CBD brands must provide proof of their process of creating and bringing a CBD product to market. Brands must also provide proof that the product is safe for consumption, has went through sufficient trials and testing to ensure safety, and that it meets all regulations set forth by UK laws regarding consumption.
Quality brands offered by CBD Oil King are continually seeing great success because the products they offer are not only safe and compliant with UK laws, but they are also effective resulting in consumer retention and growth. One such brand offered at CBD Oil King that has seen substantial growth is Orange County CBD. Business Leader reports that “Since starting out in 2019, the UK-based company has experienced a 1400% increase in sales.” (https://www.businessleader.co.uk/business-leader-industry-report-the-uks-cannabis-cbd-market/) Orange County CBD offers CBD oils, CBD gummies, and more all of which can be found through CBD Oil King.
Other brands such as CBDFx, Koi CBD, and Harmony, all of which are offered by CBD Oil King, have become some of the most sought after and trusted CBD brands in the UK market.
