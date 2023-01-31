Vermont Agency of Education Recognizes 2023 Presidential Scholars

Montpelier, Vt. - The Vermont Agency of Education announced today Vermont’s Presidential Scholar recipients and honorable mentions for the 2022-2023 school year in a recognition ceremony at the Vermont State House

These outstanding students were selected based on nominations from teachers, administrators, and fellow students. Presidential scholars are recognized in three categories; general, arts and career technical education. Among this year’s scholars are technologists, writers, student leaders, advocates, mentors and volunteers. This year’s group of scholars includes students working to destigmatize mental health, bring new facilities to their schools, prioritize equity in their school libraries, found new school clubs, master the trumpet, and teach other students code.

“Vermont’s presidential scholar class of 2023 exemplifies the best of Vermont Education,” said Secretary of Education Dan French. “Each of these students have excelled academically, through either traditional or non-traditional learning experiences, and both in many cases. They are responsible citizens, committed to their community, demonstrating leadership in their schools and serving as an example for their peers. I congratulate the students and their families for this impressive achievement.”

Vermont’s 2023 Presidential Scholars in the General Category are:

Andrew Claire, Burr and Burton Academy

Anna Isselhardt , Peoples Academy

Emilia de Jounge , Burr and Burton Academy

John Viens , Richford High School

Madeline Pike , Richford High School

Tovahn Vitols, Rivendell Academy

Vermont’s 2023 Presidential Scholars in the Arts Category are:

Matthew Califano , Craftsbury Academy

Hayden Jessiman , Burlington Technical Center (Mount Mansfield UHS)

Anthony Rizvanov , Burlington Technical Center (Essex HS)

Honorable Mention: Alexander Califano, Craftsbury Academy

Vermont’s 2023 Presidential Scholars in the Career Technical Education (CTE) Category are:

Emma Dana , River Valley Technical Center SD (Springfield HS)

Jaden Gallup , North Country Career Center (North Country UHS)

Evan Hodgson , Center for Technology, Essex (Essex HS)

Haley Michaud, Green Mountain Technology & Career Center (Hazen UHS)

Damian Stagner , River Valley Technical Center SD (Springfield HS)

Honorable Mentions: Declan Anderson , Hannaford Career Center SD (Middlebury UHS) Hanna Grasso, Central Vermont Career Center (Montpelier HS) Winter Nakos , Windham Regional Career Center (Twin Valley MHS)



About the Presidential Scholars Program

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of President Johnson, to recognize and honor some of our nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors. In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative, and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

The Vermont Presidential Scholars Program recognizes graduating high school seniors who show outstanding scholarship, leadership, and service to their communities. This year six scholars have been chosen in the general category, five scholars in the Career Technical Education (CTE) category, and three scholars in the Arts. There were also several students receiving honorable mention, three in the CTE category, and one in the Arts category.

Vermont scholars for the general and CTE categories will be invited to apply to the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, which will announce its winners in May 2023. Additional Vermont students are invited to apply by the U.S. Department of Education based on their SAT and/or ACT scores. Each year, up to 161 students are named as national Presidential Scholars – one of the highest honors for high school students. A complete list of recipients for the 2022 national award can be found on the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program webpage.

About the Vermont Agency of Education

The Agency of Education implements state and federal laws, policies, and regulations to ensure all Vermont learners have equitable access to high-quality learning opportunities. The Agency accomplishes this mission through the provision of its leadership, support, and oversight of Vermont’s public education system.

Connect with the Vermont Agency of Education education.vermont.gov