Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,099 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,222 in the last 365 days.

Mighty Gadget Takes Next Step in Global Expansion with Move to Mightygadget.com Domain

Mighty Gadget Logo

Mighty Gadget Logo

Mighty Gadget, a leading technology news website, announced that it is moving to mightygadget.com in order to better serve its growing international audience.

BLACKPOOL, LANCASHIRE , UK, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mighty Gadget, a leading technology and gadget news website, announced today that it is officially moving from mightygadget.co.uk to mightygadget.com in order to better serve its growing international audience.

For the past three years, Mighty Gadget has been recognised as one of the top 3 technology blogs in the UK by Vuelio.

Mighty Gadget has grown its reputation by providing in-depth product reviews covering all aspects of consumer technology and specialising in networking, smart home, fitness technology and mobile phones.

With a growing international audience, the company has decided to move to a .com domain in order to better reach its global readership.

"We are proud to have been one of the top technology blogs in the UK for the past three years, and now we're taking the next step in our growth by expanding our reach to a wider international audience," said James Smythe, Editor in Chief of Mighty Gadget. "Our new .com domain will allow us to better serve our growing global readership and provide them with the latest news and reviews on the latest technology trends and products."

The new mightygadget.com website will feature a modern, responsive design that will make it easier for readers to access the latest technology news and reviews on any device. The website will also include a number of new features, including an improved search function and a more comprehensive selection of technology news and reviews.

Mighty Gadget is committed to providing its readers with the most up-to-date and accurate information on the latest technology developments. The company will continue to be one of the leading sources of technology news and analysis, providing its readers with the latest insights and information on the rapidly evolving technology industry.

For more information on Mighty Gadget, please visit the new website at mightygadget.com.

James Smythe
Mighty Gadget
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Mighty Gadget Takes Next Step in Global Expansion with Move to Mightygadget.com Domain

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.