Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,979 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,888 in the last 365 days.

EU4Digital helps Moldova develop its digital transformation strategy

The 2023-2027 Strategy for Digital Transformation of the Republic of Moldova, developed with EU support, has gone through public consultations and is now ready for approval. 

Experts from the EU4Digital programme, alongside a wide range of stakeholders, international donors, associations, public and private institutions, have been engaged in consultations regarding the Moldovan government’s digital vision for the next seven years.

The digital strategy aims to create a dynamic and inclusive digital society in Moldova, with a developed technological infrastructure, digitally savvy citizens, a government that supports digitalisation, and a business sector that uses digital opportunities to drive innovation and human development. 

“This strategy represents a complex overarching document to guide the government’s efforts in fostering a digital state, responsive to the needs of citizens and businesses, and built on fundamental European values,” said Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova for Digitalisation, Iurie Turcanu. “The strategy targets all the key sectors, and cross-sectoral issues such as health, education, agriculture, economy, entrepreneurship, public administration, cybersecurity, etc.” 

The Strategy for Digital Transformation of the Republic of Moldova is expected to be approved in the first quarter of 2023 and revised annually.

Find out more

Press release

Strategy for Digital Transformation of the Republic of Moldova

You just read:

EU4Digital helps Moldova develop its digital transformation strategy

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.