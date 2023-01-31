EU4Digital helps Moldova develop its digital transformation strategy

The 2023-2027 Strategy for Digital Transformation of the Republic of Moldova, developed with EU support, has gone through public consultations and is now ready for approval.

Experts from the EU4Digital programme, alongside a wide range of stakeholders, international donors, associations, public and private institutions, have been engaged in consultations regarding the Moldovan government’s digital vision for the next seven years.

The digital strategy aims to create a dynamic and inclusive digital society in Moldova, with a developed technological infrastructure, digitally savvy citizens, a government that supports digitalisation, and a business sector that uses digital opportunities to drive innovation and human development.

“This strategy represents a complex overarching document to guide the government’s efforts in fostering a digital state, responsive to the needs of citizens and businesses, and built on fundamental European values,” said Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova for Digitalisation, Iurie Turcanu. “The strategy targets all the key sectors, and cross-sectoral issues such as health, education, agriculture, economy, entrepreneurship, public administration, cybersecurity, etc.”

The Strategy for Digital Transformation of the Republic of Moldova is expected to be approved in the first quarter of 2023 and revised annually.

