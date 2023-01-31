Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,979 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,889 in the last 365 days.

EU-supported campaign to replace incandescent light bulbs with LEDs launched in Ukraine 

From the first day of the EU-sponsored light bulb campaign in Ukraine on 30 January, more than 10,000 consumers swapped their old incandescent light bulbs for energy-saving ones. According to ‘Ukrposhta’ CEO Igor Smelyansky, another 50,000 people pre-ordered new LED bulbs through the ‘Diia’ (Дia) (e-governance) app.

The ‘Bringing Light Together’ campaign aiming to reduce the load on the power grid by replacing incandescent lamps with energy-saving LED lamps in Ukrainian households, was initiated at the end of 2022 by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and supported by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The EU plans to provide Ukraine with 30 million LED lamps.

The large-scale replacement of old-type bulbs with energy-saving ones is expected to reduce electricity consumption on the Ukrainian power grid by 7-10% during peak hours.

“By attacking the Ukrainian energy system and targeting critical civilian infrastructure, Russia is trying to weaponise winter in its war against the Ukrainian people, to make Ukrainians’ lives even harder; to deprive hospitals, emergency services and households of electricity, heat and water,” said EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas, adding that the EU is trying to minimise the impact of this crime: “I am convinced that nothing is too small of a step in this work – and every lightbulb that Ukrainians exchange, will contribute to victory.”

LED lamps will be delivered first to the regional centres that consume the most energy and to Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, and Kryvyi Rih. Then, the district centres will join the programme, and by the end of February, lamps will reach even the smallest villages.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU-supported campaign to replace incandescent light bulbs with LEDs launched in Ukraine 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.