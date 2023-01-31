EU-supported campaign to replace incandescent light bulbs with LEDs launched in Ukraine 

From the first day of the EU-sponsored light bulb campaign in Ukraine on 30 January, more than 10,000 consumers swapped their old incandescent light bulbs for energy-saving ones. According to ‘Ukrposhta’ CEO Igor Smelyansky, another 50,000 people pre-ordered new LED bulbs through the ‘Diia’ (Дia) (e-governance) app.

The ‘Bringing Light Together’ campaign aiming to reduce the load on the power grid by replacing incandescent lamps with energy-saving LED lamps in Ukrainian households, was initiated at the end of 2022 by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and supported by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The EU plans to provide Ukraine with 30 million LED lamps.

The large-scale replacement of old-type bulbs with energy-saving ones is expected to reduce electricity consumption on the Ukrainian power grid by 7-10% during peak hours.

“By attacking the Ukrainian energy system and targeting critical civilian infrastructure, Russia is trying to weaponise winter in its war against the Ukrainian people, to make Ukrainians’ lives even harder; to deprive hospitals, emergency services and households of electricity, heat and water,” said EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas, adding that the EU is trying to minimise the impact of this crime: “I am convinced that nothing is too small of a step in this work – and every lightbulb that Ukrainians exchange, will contribute to victory.”

LED lamps will be delivered first to the regional centres that consume the most energy and to Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, and Kryvyi Rih. Then, the district centres will join the programme, and by the end of February, lamps will reach even the smallest villages.

Find out more

Press release