Soy Protein Isolate Market Latest Trends, Future Prospects, Share, and Forecast with Growth Factors

Increasing demand for soy protein isolate in functional foods is driving the growth of the Soy Protein Isolate Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soy Protein Isolate Market size is forecast to reach $3.45 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.86% during 2020-2025. Increasing demand for fortified foods and increasing consciousness about health and nutrition among consumers are the major factors driving the growth of the market. The high functional property of soy protein isolates and growing inclination towards vegan diets coupled with the consumer's demand for product transparency will further enhance the overall market demand for soy protein isolate during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

1. North America dominates the soy protein isolate market owing to health-conscious people and the rise in the adoption of plant-based meat. The soy protein isolate market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and fatty liver diseases has led to the adoption of soy protein isolates products among consumers and the increasing shift to vegetarianism is likely to aid in the market growth of the soy protein isolate market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the soy protein isolate market report.

4. Off-flavor and people allergic to soy products can create hurdles for the soy protein isolates market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Dry segment held the largest share in the soy protein isolate market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.98% during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is mainly owing to the demand for soy protein isolate as it has 90% protein content and is isolated from other components of soybean. The consumption of soy protein isolate in functional foods accounts for a significant revenue share while the growing applications in bakery and confectionery is expected to result in increased sales in the future. During the forecast period, it is estimated that the dry segment will hold the major market share and will grow at a higher CAGR.

2. Functional foods holds the major share in the soy protein isolate market in 2019. The increasing incorporation of soy protein isolate in functional & ready to eat food products by manufacturers due to consumer demand is propelling the growth of this segment. Due to growing knowledge of the benefits of plant-based proteins, these proteins are finding use in food, beverages, and supplements in developing countries. In addition, consumers’ demand for product transparency is on a significant rise, while protein-focused innovation has been infiltrating increasingly diverse ranges of F&B categories.

3. North America dominated the soy protein isolate market with a share of more than 41.5%, followed by Europe. Most consumers in the United States have become health conscious and are alert about preventive health care due to which soy protein isolate is witnessing high adoption. Several magazines and online forums such as Livestrong.com, bodybuilding.com, and shape magazines offer information about lifestyle and diet, thereby potentially raising awareness of new ingredients and products among consumers. The rising shift to products like plant-based meat and the estimated rise in sales of bakery products are helping in the growth of the soy protein isolate market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Soy Protein Isolate Industry are -

1. Archer Daniel Midland Company

2. Batory Foods

3. CHS Inc

4. Crown Soya Protein Group

5. E.I Dupont De Numerous Company

