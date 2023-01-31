Antipsychotic Drugs Market Competitive Landscape, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis with Top Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing prevalence of psychotic disorders worldwide is said to drive the Antipsychotic Drugs Market growth

HYDERABAD , TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Antipsychotic Drugs market size is $14.96 billion in 2018. The global Antipsychotic Drugs Market has been forecasted to reach $19.74 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The market is currently witnessing growth owing to the increasing prevalence of psychotic disorders reported globally. Also, the huge investments in research and development to create new drugs are further fueling the market growth.

Key Takeaways

The North America region has been estimated to hold the largest revenue share owing to the higher prevalence of psychotic disorders in the region as well as the greater availability of advanced healthcare.

The growing prevalence of psychotic disorders worldwide is said to drive market growth. Companies are also investing in research for developing better drug formulations for combating these mental disorders.

The drugs used for the treatment of these disorders are known to cause addiction if taken in higher quantities. This is considered a major challenge to the overall market.

Segment Analysis

The second-generation drug class holds the largest share in the drug class segment due to having fewer side effects and higher therapeutic efficiency. However, third-generation drugs are said to have the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, owing to their safety and tolerability compared to other generations of drugs. Commonly administered antipsychotic drugs include perphenazine, thiothixene, chlorpromazine hcl, haloperidol, loxapine succinate and others.

2. The application of drugs in the treatment of schizophrenia is estimated to hold the largest share currently. As per WHO, Schizophrenia affects 20 million people worldwide. However, depression is the most common mental disorder affecting all ages and is said to have the fastest growth rate.

3. The North America region has been estimated to dominate the Antipsychotic Drugs market share with 46%. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of disorders. As per the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health, the prevalence of schizophrenia and related psychotic disorders range between 0.25% and 0.64% in the U.S. Also, Asia Pacific is likely to have a faster growth rate in the coming years due to the growing population, increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness programs regarding the usage of these drugs.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Antipsychotic Drugs Industry are -

1. Eli Lilly and Company

2. AstraZeneca

3. Pfizer Inc.

4. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

5. Johnson & Johnson

