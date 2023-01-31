Patient Portal Market Share , Trends, Growth Factors, Future scope, Top Key Players with Revenue Analysis

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing demand for High-quality Medical Infrastructure is driving the growth of the Patient Portal Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Patient Portal Market size is forecast to reach $5.94 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.78% during the forecast period 2020-2025. A Patient Portal is a web-based access point that relates to the electronic health records (EHR) systems or access points, which is focused on patients’ access to health records and they can share their health information and communicate remotely. These allow patients to investigate various data points, including physician notes, lab results, their health histories, and immunizations and discharge reviews. The Healthcare sector at present is putting more preference for patient engagement. Digital technology is rapidly establishing its base in healthcare technology through the adoption of a patient portal. A patient portal is improving patient engagement and is supporting to delivery of better outcomes.

Key Takeaways

1. Integrated patient portals were identified as the most lucrative segment in 2019 owing to the rapid shift of providers from their previous methods to the Electronic Health Records

2. The modernization of operations and approaches, by utilizing technology solutions, such as patient portals and analytical sources, improves the efficiency of healthcare organizations and facilities.

3. In 2019, Europe dominated the Patient Portal Market owing to enhanced digitization of the healthcare processes and implementation of telehealth and healthcare IT projects in the region.

4. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Patient Portal market report.

Segment Analysis

1. Based on the type, the Patient portal market is segmented into Standalone Patient Portals and Integrated patient portals. Integrated patient portals are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.35% during the forecast period 2020-2025 since these solutions offer increased efficiency and low requirement of expensive custom development to build a bridge between systems.

2. Based on the End Use, the Patient portal market is segmented into payers, providers, pharmacies and others. Providers include hospitals, ambulatory care centres, home healthcare agencies, nursing homes, diagnostic & imaging centres, and others. Providers held most of the end-use segment in the patient portal market in 2019. In addition, providers are expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

3. Based on Geography Patient Portal Market covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe accounts for 39.7% of the total market share for Patient Portal owing to enhanced digitization of the healthcare processes and implementation of telehealth and healthcare IT projects in the region, followed by North America. With the demand for high-end medical infrastructure Asia-Pacific is set to be the growing at fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025. China, Japan, and India are the most developing countries in the region and hence would fuel the market growth for high-acuity information systems.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Patient Portal Industry are -

1. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

2. McKesson Corporation

3. athenahealth, Inc

4. Cerner Corporation

5. eClinicalWorks

