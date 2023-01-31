Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market Latest Trends, Future Prospects, Share, and Forecast with Growth Factors

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing radicular pain and numbness is increasing the growth of the degenerative disc disease treatment market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market size is forecast to reach $ 1.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Degenerative Disc Disease refers to symptoms of back or neck pain caused by wear and tear on a spinal disc. Increasing causes of low back pains & neck pain in adults and the increasing geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of the market. An increase in sports and daily activities further enhances the overall market demand for degenerative disc disease treatment.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16908/degenerative-disc-disease-treatment-market.html

Key Takeaways

1. Europe dominates the Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market in 2019 owing to increasing suffering from lumbar degenerative spine diseases and lower back pain. The degenerative disc disease treatment market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing radicular pain and numbness are likely to aid in the market growth of the degenerative disc disease treatment market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market report.

4. High costs associated with degenerative disc diseases treatments such as artificial disc replacement and spinal fusion create hurdles for the Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16908

Segment Analysis

1. The Ibuprofen segment held the largest share in the Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Ibuprofen is a medication in the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug class that is used for treating pain, fever and inflammation. This includes painful menstrual periods, migraines, and rheumatoid arthritis. Naproxen also known as Aleve is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used to treat pain, menstrual cramps, and inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and fever and is available in immediate and delayed-release formulations. The onset of effects is within an hour and lasts for up to twelve hours. Naproxen sodium is available as both an immediate-release and an extended-release tablet.

2. Occupational Therapy segment held the largest share of the Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market in 2019. Occupational therapy is for back pain and focuses on using proper body mechanics which include using larger joints in movement, conserving energy by balancing work and rest, and listening to pain signals to avoid overexertion. Specific movements make the muscles in the neck and back stronger and more flexible. This supports the spine. In most cases, physical therapy and pain medication are enough for long-term relief.

3. Europe dominated the degenerative disc disease treatment market in 2019 with a share of more than 39%, followed by Asia Pacific owing to the increasing suffering from lumbar degenerative spine diseases and lower back pain. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025 . This is attributed to the increasing population that is vulnerable to diseases along with the increasing usage of non-surgical methods for treating degenerative disc disease treatment.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Industry are -

1. Medtronic Plc.

2. Globus Medical Inc.

3. Johnson & Johnson

4. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

5. B. Braun Melsungen AG

Click on the following link to buy the Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16908

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.