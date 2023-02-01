The 3rd China Brush Making Industry Exhibition -CIBRUSH2023
CIBRUSH is an international professional exhibition of brush industry and the largest brush industry exhibition in the world.BEIJING, CHINA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About CIBRUSH
China International Brush Making Industry Exhibition (CIBRUSH) is organized by China Sundry Articles Industry Association and Beijing HJT International Exhibition Co., Ltd.,and undertaken by HJT Exhibition (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. It is a national professional exhibition of brush industry and the largest brush industry exhibition in the world. CIBRUSH is held in Shanghai and Shenzhen every two years, based in China and serving the global brush industry.
Time:Sep.13-15,2023
Venue: Shenzhen World
Exhibition Scale:20,000㎡
Exhibitors:200+
Visitors:8,000+
Exhibition Content
Technology, Equipment and Accessories
Fully automatic brush making machine, Tufting machine, Auxiliary equipment (Trimming machine, Filament end-rounding machine, Flagging machine, Labeling packaging machine and etc.), Paint brush/roller brush processing equipment, Twist wire machine, Mop processing equipment, Packaging machine, Cutting machine, Mane blending machine, Wooden handle processing equipment, Mould, filament extrusion equipment, Injection molding machine, Automation solutions, Accessories/Consumables, Others.
Raw Materials
Polymer filaments, Natural filaments, Metal filaments, Raw materials, Additives, Others.
Semi-finished Products & Finished Products
Industrial brush, Commercial cleaning, Coating tools, Household brush, Oral care, Cosmetic brush, Brushes for special industries, Paintbrush, Chinese writing brush, Others.
Contract Services
Professional Media/Business Associations/Scientific Research Institutions/Government
Top Exhibitors
Borghi、Haixing Machinery、Dupont Filaments、BBC 、Boucherie、Mingwang Filaments、Jusou Filaments、Cixi Jieda、All Joy、NIPB、Hoonga、Honyeu Machinery、LHT Filaments、KR Filaments、Xingda Filaments、Vastsky、Wolf Filaments、EBSER、Taihingnylon、Jinxiang Bristles、Chuangyan Technology、ChangeHow Machinery、Jingcheng Mould、Kaiyue Machinery and so on
Visitors
Visitor Scope: brush making enterprises, brush application fields
Visitor Amount: 8,000
Visitor Area: 30% from overseas;70% from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan;
Pre-Connecting
Pre-Connecting is a customized service for professional visitors to match technologies, solutions, and procurement needs before the exhibition.
F2F Connecting
F2F Connecting is a high-value face-to-face meeting between exhibitors and visitors which will be matched and scheduled before the show opening.
The 3rd China Brush Making Industry International Forum
This forum will focus on the following topics:
> Challenges and opportunities for the global brush industry after the COVID-19 pandemic
> Development and innovation of brush making technology
> Innovation & sustainable development of filaments
Contact us
Tel：+86 10 58677998
E-Mail: yifan.zhang@hjtexpo.com
Web: www.cibrush.com
Yifan Zhang
HJT Exhibition (Shanghai) Co., LTD.
+86 10 5867 7998
