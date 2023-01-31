WorkHub Recognized with Two Prestigious Golden Kitty Awards at 2022
"We are absolutely thrilled to have won the Golden Kitty Awards," said WorkHub CEO and Co-founder Ali Shaheen.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkHub, the all-in-one platform, has been named the #1 Runner Up for the Best Remote Work Software of 2022. Additionally, its product BRAVO for Android & iOS has been awarded the #1 Runner Up for the Best Mobile App of the year 2022.
The Golden Kitty Award is the highest honor at Product Hunt's annual awards ceremony. It is awarded to the best product of the year, as voted by the Product Hunt community. WorkHub is one of the selections in the products launched over the year in the category of "Remote Work Software," making it a standout winner.
WorkHub has been the recipient of numerous accolades, such as six "Product of the day" tiles on Product Hunt for its products, has also been featured on prominent platforms like Capterra, GetApp, Software Advice, AppSumo, TrustRadius, SoftwareSuggest, DEALMIRROR, and DEALFUEL.
WorkHub offers an innovative solution to the challenges of communication, collaboration, and celebration in the hybrid work environment enabling teams to work together seamlessly from anywhere in the world.
WorkHub is a comprehensive AI-driven platform designed to support hybrid work. The software suite includes the following products:
BRAVO - a powerful employee rewards and recognition system.
WorkHub Connect - a comprehensive solution for internal and external communication.
WorkHub Tasks - a smart helpdesk ticketing system.
WorkHub Scheduling - an efficient appointment scheduling software.
WorkHub eSignature, a secure digital signature software.
Together, these products provide a comprehensive solution to enhance hybrid work.
The platform has become renowned for its one-stop-shop approach to communication, collaboration, and recognition needs. It stands out for its innovative features and its price of about 1/5th of similar products on the market.
"We are absolutely thrilled to have won the Golden Kitty Awards," said WorkHub CEO and Co-founder Ali Shaheen. "It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and our innovative approach."
For more information about WorkHub, please visit our website https://www.workhub.ai/
###
Ali Shaheen
WorkHub Platform INC
+1 707-865-8095
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other