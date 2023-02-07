Acorn Protocol: Solving Remote Work Challenges with Smartphone Job Opportunities
Acorn Protocol offers job opportunities via smartphone to address challenges faced by remote workers and provide fair compensation.SINGAPORE, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is said that the average person spends 2.5 hours on their mobile phones every day. With so much time spent on mobile devices, many are starting to realize that their smartphones can be utilized for more than just social media and gaming. For example, we can earn money by completing remote work.
Acorn Protocol, a decentralized platform that leverages blockchain technology to solve the challenges faced by remote workers has been launched for a month. Today we have with us the founder of the Acorn Protocol, Brian Cheong to discuss the problems and how Acorn Protocol provides job opportunities via smartphone.
Interviewer: Can you tell us a bit about the current state of the job market and why remote work has become so popular?
Brian Cheong: Sure, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused widespread job losses, and many people are struggling to make ends meet. With lockdowns and social distancing measures in place, remote work has become increasingly popular, and many companies are seeking ways to tap into the benefits of remote and outsourced work.
Interviewer: That's true. So, what are some of the challenges that remote workers face, and how does the Acorn Protocol address them?
Brian Cheong: Remote work comes with its own set of challenges, including the lack of social interaction, difficulty in time management, and limited opportunities to earn money. The Acorn Protocol provides a trustless and transparent way for workers to find jobs, complete tasks, and receive fair compensation for their efforts via smartphone.
Interviewer: Could you please give us more details? Are the works done via apps?
Brian Cheong: Yes. To participate, users can download the Acorn Box app, register, and select a project on the platform. After receiving training and completing assigned tasks, workers can receive rewards in real-time. The outputs are verified through cross-checking between workers, ensuring accuracy and quality.
Interviewer: Can you tell us more about the credibility system of the Acorn Protocol?
Brian Cheong: Yes, workers can build credibility through past projects and verification reports. This allows the protocol and platform to refer to previous assignments when assessing worker skills, competencies, and attitudes, reducing the need for costly verification tasks. Workers can maintain their standing in the credibility system to receive more opportunities and higher compensation over time.
