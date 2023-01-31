Geoawesomeness Announces the Global Top 100 Geospatial Companies of 2023
The expert committee consisted of 16 members in total, namely Dr. Nadine Alameh, Justyna Redelkiewicz, Chiara Solimini, Carly Morris, Wilfred Waters, Olivia Powell, Sives Govender, Jonathan Neufeld, Osamu Ochiai, Ng Siau Yong, Denise McKenzie, Maggie Cawley, Holli Howard Esther Ogbu, Aleksander Buczkowski and Muthukumar Kumar.
The Geoawesomeness team reviewed over 800 companies and created a shortlist of 250+ companies consisting of companies featured in the previous 3 editions (i.e. 2019, 2021 and 2022), officially nominated companies and expert inputs. The expert committee then cast their votes on the shortlisted companies helping decide the Global Top 100 Geospatial Companies list for 2023.
“The annual list is an essential source of information about companies that are utilizing geospatial data and tools to solve problems,” said Muthukumar Kumar, Managing Partner at Geoawesomeness “and is aimed to help our community make sense of the ever-changing geospatial industry ecosystem.”
“Geoawesomeness has been at the forefront of identifying industry trends for over a decade and we are delighted to see 45 new entrants to our annual list. We are grateful to all members of our expert committee for their time and critical inputs in helping shape this year’s list,” said Aleksander Buczkowski, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Geoawesomeness.
The Top 100 Geospatial companies in the world for 2023 including graphics is available on https://geoawesomeness.com/
About Geoawesomeness
Geoawesomeness is the world’s largest geospatial community united by its belief in the power of location technology to transform the world for the better. Since its humble beginnings on April 20th 2011, Geoawesomeness has striven to be an open and inclusive platform for geospatial experts and enthusiasts to share their passion, knowledge and expertise for all things geo. With a team of people from all around the world, with different backgrounds, cultures and interests we aim to be not only the best geo-news platform but also to provide constructive commentary about all the awesome stuff that is happening in the geo-industry.
