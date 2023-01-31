Cholera Treatment Market Share , Trends, Growth Factors, Future scope, Top Key Players with Revenue Analysis

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

A rise in the number of cases of affected people and death from cholera is driving the growth of Cholera Treatment Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cholera Treatment Market size is forecast to reach $167.89 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.53% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Cholera is an infectious disease that causes severe watery diarrhoea, which can lead to dehydration and even death if untreated. It is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with a bacterium called Vibrio cholera. Cholera requires immediate treatment as the disease can cause death within hours. Rehydration therapy, intravenous fluids, antibiotic treatment, and zinc supplements are primary treatment options for cholera. Rise in the number of affected and mortality cases owing to the cholera epidemic, unclean environments for pollution and lack of sanitary systems, massive awareness campaigns by government & NGOs and an increase in financial investment and support for the development of novel medications by key investment firms and market players are major factors that are driving the market growth in recent years. In addition, major developments by key market players like Sanofi and Novartis are also driving the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Cholera Treatment Market in the year 2019 owing to the rising prevalence of cholera disease among a large section of the population and growing awareness about the treatment of the disease, The Cholera Treatment Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Rise in the number of cases of affected and deaths by cholera, increasing awareness about cholera treatment, the launch of oral vaccines by key market players and favourable government policies for vaccine launches and novel drug R&D studies have helped in significant growth of the Cholera Treatment Market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Cholera Treatment Market report.

4. Lack of healthcare awareness in some less developed countries is anticipated to hamper the market growth of the Cholera Treatment Industry.

Segment Analysis

1. Vaccinations held the largest share in the treatment type segment of the Cholera Treatment Market in 2019 and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Factors that contribute to the growth of this segment are the high prevalence of cholera among the economically weaker section of society, increasing government initiatives towards immunization, technological advancements in the vaccine industry, and a strong pipeline for vaccines. In addition, the growing focus on therapeutic vaccines and emerging market players launching advanced vaccine generics aid market growth. Medications held the second largest share in the market, owing to strategic developments by key market players, quicker relief and fewer regulations on the manufacturing and distribution of chlorine medications.

2. Hospitals dominated the market share in the end-user segment of the Cholera Treatment Market in 2019. Improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, the improved financial capability of hospitals, better infection control policies and the rising number of patients getting cured from hospital treatments have helped in the significant financial growth of hospitals. The homecare segment is forecast to grow at the fastest rate with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025, owing to growing trends in personalized treatments, rising affordability and better care.

3. Asia-Pacific dominates the geography segment of the Cholera Treatment Market with a share of more than 44.15% in 2019, followed by North America. The growing prevalence of cholera disease among a large section of the population, growing awareness about the treatment of the disease, increasing healthcare affordability of the majority population and government initiatives to vaccine launches and immunization have helped in the growth of Cholera Treatment Market infrastructure in this region. North America is estimated to grow at the fastest rate at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cholera Treatment Industry are -

1. Valneva SE

2. Sanofi

3. Emergent BioSolutions Inc

4. EUBIOLOGICS CO., LTD

5. Astellas Pharma Inc

