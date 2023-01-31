Galactooligosaccharides Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Galactooligosaccharides Market growth is being driven by the surging requirement for milk products and the burgeoning health-conscious population worldwide.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Galactooligosaccharides Market size is estimated to reach $1,823 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Galacto-oligosaccharides are made up of galactose molecules, which are broken down into gases and short-chain fatty acids by good intestinal bacteria and absorbed and utilized by the body. Dairy products, legumes, and some root vegetables include galactooligosaccharides. They are also accessible in the form of prebiotic and soluble fiber supplements. These are discovered in medications for asthma, skin illnesses, digestive issues, food allergies, and colon cancer, among other ailments. It supports the development of Bifidobacteria in the large intestine, which is helpful. Food and nutritional supplements, as well as pharmaceuticals, include galactooligosaccharides. Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) have been utilized as prebiotics in infant formulae and ordinary diets around the world. Galactosidases create GOS from lactose. GOS are nondigestible carbohydrates that are resistant to digestive enzymes in the gastrointestinal tract. GOS is a soluble dietary fibre that softens the stool and increases bowel movement frequency. In addition, cheese whey permeate is utilized to make concentrated lactose syrup, which is applied in the commercial manufacturing of GOS (Galactooligosaccharides). Milk products include a soaring quantity of galactooligosaccharides which is beneficial for health. Prebiotic dietary fibres serve as carbon sources for primary and secondary fermentation pathways in the colon, and back digestive health in numerous ways. Fructooligosaccharides, inulin, and galactooligosaccharides are customarily established prebiotics.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Galactooligosaccharides Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Galactooligosaccharides Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the growing awareness among consumers regarding healthy products, the increasing women population in countries like the U.S. inclining towards ready-made formulas for their infant which in turn increases the use of galactooligosaccharides and the geriatric population enduring an assortment of disorders associated with old age, necessitating the application of nutritional supplements heightening the requirement for galactooligosaccharides.

2. Galactooligosaccharides Market growth is being driven by the surging requirement for milk products like butter and cheese and the burgeoning health-conscious population worldwide. However, the soaring cost of the galactooligosaccharides (GOS) products is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Galactooligosaccharides Market.

3. Galactooligosaccharides Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Galactooligosaccharides Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Galactooligosaccharides Market Segmentation Analysis - By Type : The Galactooligosaccharides Market based on type can be further segmented into Liquid and Powder. The Liquid Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Galactooligosaccharides Market Segmentation Analysis - By Application : The Galactooligosaccharides Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Others. The Food and Beverages Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Galactooligosaccharides Market Segmentation Analysis - By Geography : The Galactooligosaccharides Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Galactooligosaccharides Industry are -

1. Nissin Sugar

2. Friesland Campina

3. Kerry Group

4. Samyang (Jeon Jung Yoon)

5. Clasado BioSciences

