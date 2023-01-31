Leading Active Directory and Office 365 Management Tool Easy365Manager Launches Advanced Auto-Reply Management Feature
Easy365Manager, a market leader in Active Directory and Office 365 management, recently announced the launch of its new feature, advanced auto-reply management.
Easy365Manager, a market leader in consolidated Active Directory and Office 365 management, recently announced the launch of its new feature, advanced auto-reply management. Easy365Manager is the only software that integrates Office 365 administration with the native Active Directory Users & Computers tool from Microsoft.
The new Easy365Manager auto-reply feature complements previous extensions that allow Office 365 administrators to use a well-known graphical user interface to manage Office 365 features that are otherwise only available via complex PowerShell scripts. These extensions include Exchange Online calendar permissions, Outlook auto-mapping of shared mailboxes, and more.
“Our clients find that the official management tools from Microsoft, such as Exchange Admin Center, are counter-intuitive and lack essential functionality. This is also the case with the auto-reply management feature in Exchange Admin Center, which, unlike the Outlook client, doesn’t allow the viewing or management of auto-reply scheduling,” said Jonas Watt Boolsen, Easy365Manager’s senior sales manager.
The integration between Active Directory, Azure AD, and Exchange Online involves numerous diverse management tools and is a source of frustration for many companies. Eventually, seasoned IT administrators learn to navigate the complex environment using a mix of the many web-based consoles and PowerShell scripting. But for first-level support teams, hybrid Office 365 represents a steep learning curve that is a frequent cause of errors and escalations to senior administrators.
Easy365Manager provides a simple fix to this common problem by integrating Office 365 license and mailbox management in the well-known, intuitive interface of the native Microsoft tool, Active Directory Users & Computers. This integration allows first-level administrators to perform advanced management and troubleshooting with close to no training. Additionally, Easy365Manager enables the removal of the on-premises Exchange Server, thereby delivering substantial savings and heightened security.
The new auto-reply feature in Easy365Manager improves on the standard experience of Microsoft’s Exchange Admin Center tool by introducing the following:
Easy location of the auto-reply configuration: Easy365Manager makes it very easy to support desk team members to locate the auto-reply setting of Exchange Online mailboxes.
The ability to view and modify auto-reply schedules: Easy365Manager allows you to see and change the schedule of the auto-reply configured on Exchange Online mailboxes without using PowerShell.
The ability to select and modify multiple objects: Easy365Manager enables you to select multiple mailboxes and configure properties like auto-reply, license assignment, mailbox type, and more.
Easy365Manager’s integration with Microsoft’s standard AD management tool allows your helpdesk to work efficiently with minimal errors and escalations to senior administrators. In addition, the unmatched ease of installation requires no infrastructure changes and makes Easy365Manager the preferred choice for consolidated AD and Office 365 administration for companies and organizations of all sizes.
About Easy365Manager
Easy365Manager is a unique solution to consolidate Active Directory, Azure AD, and Exchange Online management. Integrating with Microsoft’s native AD management tool, Easy365Manager ensures an intuitive and familiar interface quickly adopted by IT support teams.
Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Easy365Manager is trusted by companies and organizations worldwide to improve hybrid Office 365 management. For more information, visit www.easy365manager.com or follow Easy365Manager | LinkedIn.
