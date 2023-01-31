Human Insulin Market Latest Trends, Future Prospects, Share, and Forecast with Growth Factors

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rising number of diabetic patients and technological advancements in insulin delivery devices are increasing the growth of the human insulin market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Human Insulin Market size is forecast to reach $27.81 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Insulin is a peptide hormone, secreted in the pancreas by beta cells of the islets of Langerhans, and it helps to regulate glucose metabolism. The rising number of diabetic patients and technological advancements in insulin delivery devices are the major factors driving the growth of the market. The rise in disposable income and increasing awareness about diabetes-related disorders is set to further enhance the overall market demand for human insulin during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key Takeaways

1. North America dominated the Human Insulin Market in 2019 owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes and the increasing geriatric population. The Human Insulin Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Implementation of regulations against needle stick injuries and favourable government policies is likely to aid in the market growth of the human insulin market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Human Insulin Market report.

4. The cost of production and manufacturing complexities is poised to create hurdles for the Human Insulin Market.

Segment Analysis

The Human Insulin Drugs segment held the largest share of the Human Insulin Market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Human insulin is in a class of medications called hormones which are used to take the place of insulin that is normally produced by the body. It works by helping move sugar from the blood into other blood tissues where it can be used for energy and stops the liver from producing more sugar. Human insulin drugs are set to be the highest growing segment and are estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to their usage with a healthy diet and exercise to control high blood sugar in people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

2. Type 2 Diabetes held the largest share of the Human Insulin Market in 2019. Diabetes is a chronic medical condition in which sugar levels build up in the bloodstream. The hormone insulin helps move the glucose from the blood into the cells, where it’s used for energy. Type 2 diabetes can develop slowly with the symptoms of constant hunger, a lack of energy, fatigue, frequent urination, and many more. It is usually diagnosed using the: Glycated haemoglobin test that indicates your average blood sugar level for the past two to three months. Type 2 Diabetes is set to be the highest growing segment and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to the lower risk of complications, such as blindness, kidney diseases, and heart attack or stroke.

3. North America dominated the Human Insulin Market in 2019 with a share of more than 41.2%, followed by the Asia Pacific owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes. Technological advancements in insulin delivery devices, increasing healthcare expenditure, and increasing R&D activities for the development of biosimilars are increasing the growth of the human insulin market in the North American region. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to the rise in disposable income, many diabetes patients, and increasing awareness about diabetes and diabetes-related disorders.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Human Insulin Industry are -

1. B. Braun Melsungen AG

2. Becton

3. Dickinson and Company

4. Eli Lilly and Company

5. Novo Nordisk A/S

