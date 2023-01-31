3T Pro Continues to Offer Hourly IT Consultations to Businesses in Dallas

An industry leader in computer support and managed IT services in Dallas continues to offer help by the hour.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with 3T Pro today announced that it continues to offer hourly IT consultations to businesses of all sizes in Dallas.

“Our services are scalable, and we can fit your needs based on the project scope, your schedule and your budget,” said 3T Pro Vice President of Sales Tommy Gay.

3T Pro, a Dallas IT support and consulting firm serving the wider Dallas area since 1992, provides 24/7 Computer Support and IT Services to a wide variety of small and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. The company offers hourly and managed IT Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and more.

There are a variety of benefits to hiring an IT consultant by the hour. A few benefits include:

• Being able to focus on core business functions

• Receiving help from a specialist

• Receiving an outside take on your operations

• Cost savings

• Increased security

• Improved productivity and efficiency

3T Pro offering hourly IT consultations follows the company offering three support plans for managed IT services, Tommy revealed the plans include Silver Support, Gold Support, and Platinum Support. The Silver plan empowers businesses with a solid network security foundation and is a perfect standalone service to add a strong layer of security to the business’ network.

The Gold plan pairs the security of the Silver plan with the addition of unlimited remote IT support. But that’s not all. The organization will benefit from Microsoft 365 subscriptions, disaster recovery backups, email security filters, and much more.

The Platinum package provides all the security of our Silver plan, and all the features of the Gold plan topped oﬀ with our full-service technical support services.

For more information, please visit 3tpro.com/about-3t-pro and https://3tpro.com/blog/.

###

About 3T Pro

3T Pro provides 24/7 Computer Support and IT Services to a wide variety of small and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. We offer hourly and managed IT Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and much more.

Contact Details:

100 N Central Expy #1000

Richardson, TX 75080

United States