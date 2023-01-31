Global Instant Tea Premix Market worth $2.1 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 6.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The expanding number of obese people and ascending purchasing power are anticipated to boost market demand

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Instant Tea Premix Market size is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Instant tea premix is nothing more than a readymade powder that is taken into account to prepare tea within a fraction of seconds. The skimmed milk powder, sugar, tea powder, cardamom pod powder, and dried ginger powder are the featured ingredients of instant tea premix. Also, the camellia plant is another common ingredient used in tea premix owing to its caffeine, L-theanine, and catechins that helps in boosting immunity. Besides cardamom, basil, masala, lemon, and black tea are other varieties of instant tea premixes. Many people around the globe remain skeptical of the side effects of caffeine; therefore, the demand for premixes prepared from tea leaves that are decaffeinated using methyl chloride is augmenting with time. Green tea and lemon tea premixes are most frequently used owing to their weight loss properties. The global instant tea premix market outlook is fairly fascinating as the demand for aromatic beverages like tea. Furthermore, rising disposable incomes, improving retail channels network, and other advantages linked with premixes like portability, less preparation time, better flavors, and health benefits are factors set to drive the growth of the Global Instant Tea Premix Market for the period 2022-2027.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Instant-Tea-Premix-Market-Research-513224';

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Instant Tea Premix Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to the humungous production and consumption of tea among Asian countries like India, China, Pakistan, and others. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. The longer shelf life of the product, changing tastes and preferences, eventful lifestyles, rising disposable income, and proliferating stress complications are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Global Instant Tea Premix Market. Challenges posed by harsh climatic conditions, lack of awareness in impoverished areas, and deteriorated production activities are said to reduce market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Instant Tea Premix Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513224

Segmental Analysis:

Global Instant Tea Premix Market Segment Analysis-By Premix Type : The Global Instant Tea Premix Market based on the premix type can be further segmented into basil, cardamom, ginger, lemon, plain, and others. The cardamom segment held the largest share in 2021.

Global Instant Tea Premix Market Segment Analysis-By End-User : The Global Instant Tea Premix Market based on end-user can be further segmented into households, corporate cafés, and food service providers. The households segment held the largest share in 2021.

Global Instant Tea Premix Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Global Instant Tea Premix Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Instant Tea Premix industry are -

1. Ajinomoto General Foods

2. Tata Global Beverages

3. Keurig Green Mountain

4. PepsiCo Inc.

5. Coca-Cola

Click on the following link to buy the Global Instant Tea Premix Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513224

