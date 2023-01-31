Cheese Market size is forecast to reach $157.2 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cheese Market size is estimated to reach $157.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Cheese is a dairy product generated by an extensive series of flavors, textures and forms by the coagulation of milk protein termed casein. Cheddar cheese is manufactured all over the world. Fresh mozzarella is typically white, however when seasoned it turns to a light yellow relying on the animal's daily intake of food. Certain people view parmesan cheese as a functional food. American cheese is a kind of pasteurized processed cheese. Blue cheese is a semi-soft cheese with a cutting, salted flavor. Cheese prepared from the milk of 100 percent grass-fed animals is the greatest in nutrients and also includes omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin K-2. The surging application of processed cheese including American cheese in regional cuisines and fast food products is set to drive the Cheese Market. The emergence of private labels in developing nations is set to propel the growth of the Cheese Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Cheese Industry Outlook.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Europe (Cheese market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to soaring per capita intake of cheese including Mozzarella cheese in countries like the Czech Republic, Germany and France in the European region.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cheese Market Segment Analysis - by Product Type : The Cheese Market based on product type can be further segmented into Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan Cheese and Others.

2. Cheese Market Segment Analysis - by Distribution Channel : The Cheese Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores and Others.

3. Cheese Market Segment Analysis - by Geography : Europe (Cheese Market) held the largest Cheese market share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to a surging intake of cheese like cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese in the European region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cheese Industry are -

1. The Kraft Heinz Company

2. Almarai

3. Associated Milk Producers Inc.

4. Britannia Industries

5. Arla Foods

