The Global Women Supply Chain Leaders Summit & Awards is back in its 3rd edition
The Global Women Supply Chain Leaders is here again. It is a celebration of women and achievement, honoring supply chain’s most accomplished female executives.SINGAPORE, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2G Consulting is proud to announce the third edition of the Global Women Supply Chain Leaders Summit & Awards, a two-day event that will shine the spotlight on the talented women making an impact in the supply chain industry. The virtual event will take place on the 8th and 9th of March.
The Global Women Supply Chain Leaders Summit & Awards will provide a platform for attendees to hear from inspiring speakers, participate in interactive panel discussions, and network with other leaders in the field. With a focus on empowering women in the workplace, the event will explore the challenges faced by women in the industry, showcase their contributions, and offer valuable insights into how to drive change and progress.
"The Global Women Supply Chain Leaders Summit & Awards is an important event that celebrates the achievements of women in the supply chain industry," said Oumayma, Business Development Manager at B2G Consulting. "The third edition of the summit will build on the success of previous years, and provide even more opportunities for attendees to learn, network, and be inspired by the success stories of industry leaders."
The Global Women Supply Chain Leaders Summit & Awards is open to all professionals in the supply chain industry, as well as anyone interested in the advancement of women in the workplace. Register now to secure your spot at https://gwscl2023.com/.
About B2G Consulting:
B2G is an implementation-focused consulting firm, trusted by business leaders to drive significant economic returns for their organizations globally.
We achieve this by delivering fast, sustainable improvements in EBITDA, revenue, and cash across operations, people, and technology.
With a wealth of business and industry experience, our hands-on approach is recognized for our “people and teams empowerment” expertise and “coaching-not-consulting” style, where we support our clients and their teams to transform durably their end-to-end operations, to deliver the highest value to customers at the lowest operating cost.
Oumayma Medouar
B2G Consulting
oumayma.medouar@b2g-consulting.com
