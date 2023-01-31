Global Cocoa Powder Market size is forecast to reach $2.8 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Geographically, Europe held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to the rise in the demand for Cocoa Powder in the food & beverage industry.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cocoa Powder Market Size is estimated to reach $2.8 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Cocoa powder is a highly concentrated powder derived from a paste generated from the cocoa beans of the cacao tree, and it is used in beverages and as a flavoring ingredient. It's fermented and dried. Cocoa is used to give items their flavour, texture, and color. When natural cocoa (an acid) is combined with baking soda (an alkali) in a recipe, it acts as a leavening agent that causes the batter to rise in the oven supporting the Global Cocoa Powder Industry. Cocoa beans, especially Criollo, forastero, have been recognized as a considerable source of flavonoids, primarily flavanols in the form of epicatechin and catechin, in particular. In addition, it contains anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-depressant qualities. Cocoa aids in the management of severe tiredness syndrome symptoms protects against sunburn, lowers blood pressure, and promotes heart health. Cocoa powder is largely used in the production of chocolate confections, coloring agents, and cocoa paste for desserts. Cocoa butter is frequently utilized in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries to make skincare products. The global demand for milk chocolate and chocolate coatings is propelling the market forward. As a result of increased consumer health consciousness, Cocoa manufacturers have been driven to research and develop new Cocoa - Criollo, forastero products, which has assisted the Cocoa powder industry development.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Cocoa-Powder-Market-Research-513344

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Europe held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to the rise in the demand for Cocoa Powder in the food & beverage industry.

The usage of cocoa powder as a coloring ingredient is predicted to grow in response to consumer demand for better texture, colour, and flavour.

2. Manufacturers' increasing awareness of the health benefits of cocoa powder helps the market's growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

However, cocoa powder products may include cadmium, which is harmful and is projected to limit the global cocoa powder market's growth throughout the forecast period.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Cocoa Powder Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513344

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cocoa Powder Market Segment Analysis- By Product Type :Cocoa Powder Market based on product type can be further segmented into Natural Cocoa Powder and Dutch-Process Cocoa Powder.

2. Cocoa Powder Market Segment Analysis- By Distribution Channel :Cocoa Powder Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, E-commerce websites, and Others.

3. Cocoa Powder Market Segment Analysis- By Geography :The Cocoa Powder Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe held a dominant market share of 32% in the year 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Cocoa Powder industry are -

1. Olam International

2. Cargill Inc.

3. Barry Callebaut

4. Swiss Chalet Fine Foods

5. Touton

Click on the following link to buy the Cocoa Powder Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513344

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Nigerian Cocoa Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18453/nigerian-cocoa-market-research-report

B. Cocoa Products Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Cocoa-Products-Market-Research-504567

C. Cocoa & Chocolate Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18707/cocoa-and-chocolate-market

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062