Organic Rice Protein Market size is forecast to reach$134.9 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing demand for protein ingredients that have high functional properties has enhanced the consumption of rice protein as an ingredient.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Organic Rice Protein Market size is estimated to reach $134.9 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Organic Rice Proteins are vegan proteins that have been taken from rice. Rice proteins are an excellent plant-based source for consumers who are into workout regimes and are high in carbohydrates. Consumers across the world are shifting towards hydrolyzed rice proteins that are extracted from sustainable and non-GMO rice bran and are rich in amino acids beneficial to skin and hair. Rice protein helps to reduce the insulin spikes severity and the resultant blood sugar crash comes along with high-carb meals. Rice proteins are increasingly used in various applications, such as bakery & confectionery, meat analogues and extenders, sports & energy nutrition, dairy alternatives, and others. Young consumers across the world are shifting towards rice proteins as vegan proteins and dietary proteins, which is one of the major factors are propelling the growth of the organic rice protein market. The robust growth in the end-use industries such as food & beverages, cosmetics, and even pharmaceutical are some of the factors driving the Organic Rice Protein Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Organic-Rice-Protein-Market-Research-504886

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, the North America Functional Proteins Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Proliferating the disposable income of people is said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Functional Proteins Market. Enlarging inflation, and side-effects associated with functional protein intake are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Functional Proteins Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=504620

Segmental Analysis:

Organic Rice Protein Market Segmentation Analysis- By Type :The Organic Rice Protein market based on type can be further segmented into Isolates, Concentrates, and Others. Isolates held a dominant market share in the year 2021

Organic Rice Protein Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application :The Organic Rice Protein market based on the application can be further segmented into Bakery & Confectionery, Meat Analogues and Extenders, Sports & Energy Nutrition, Dairy Alternatives, and Others

Organic Rice Protein Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography :The Organic Rice Protein market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 34% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts

The top 5 players in the Organic Rice Protein industry are -

1. Milk Specialties Global

2. Organic Ingredients Co Ltd

3. RiceBran Technologies

4. Shaanxi Fuheng

5. Nutrition Resource

Click on the following link to buy the Organic Rice Protein Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=504886

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Plant Protein Ingredients Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7491/plant-protein-ingredient-market.html

B. Europe Plant Protein Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19544/europe-plant-protein-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062