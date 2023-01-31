At 3.2% CAGR, Alcopop Market Size Worth USD $3.5 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Alcopop Market growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of hard alcohol or hard liquor fortified with the inclusion of fruit juices.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Alcopop Market size is estimated to reach $3.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. An alcopop is any of some flavored alcoholic beverages with comparatively reduced alcohol content (for example 3-7% alcohol by volume) inclusive of malt beverages to which different fruit juices or additional flavorings have been supplemented, wine coolers which are beverages including wine to which constituents like fruit juice or additional flavorings have been supplemented and mixed drinks including distilled alcohol and sweet liquids like fruit juices or additional flavorings. While the alcohol content of flavored malt beverages is comparable to that of most conventional malt beverages, the alcohol in numerous of them is extracted principally from the distilled spirits or distilled alcohol constituent of the added flavors instead of from fermentation. —70 Fed. Reg. 194 et seq. (January 3, 2005) Bud Light Hard Soda is prepared with natural flavors and fermented cane sugar, which is the identical alcohol utilized in the seltzers, lemonades, sours, and teas of the brand. Malt liquor is a kind of mass-market beer with soaring alcohol content, most closely linked with North America. Frequently malt liquor beverages possess a greater percentage of alcohol content, are marketed in bigger containers and are marketed at a reduced price per volume than the average beer. Hard seltzer is an associated classification of alcoholic drinks based on flavored seltzer water.

1. Geographically, Europe Alcopop Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the biggest drinkers of alcohol including malt liquor in developed economies being in Europe as per the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) with countries like Latvia and Lithuania consuming a soaring quantity of alcohol and the term alcopop typically utilized in the U.K. to specify these drinks in the European region.

2. Alcopop Market growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of hard alcohol or hard liquor fortified with the inclusion of fruit juices and other flavors apart from the increasing consumption of malt liquor. However, there have been efforts to discourage the consumption of alcopops involving certain Senators like Pia Cayetano and former Special Assistant to the President Bong Go commanding pull out of alcopops from the market owing to "deceptive packaging that resembles fruit juices usually bought by young consumers" in 2019 in the Philippines and alcopops possessing seven percent alcohol content, which is slightly reduced than that of regional beer brand Red Horse Beer and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Alcopop Market.

Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Alcopop Market report.

Alcopop Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The Alcopop Market based on type can be further segmented into Beer-Based, Whiskey-Based, Rum-Based, Scotch-Whiskey-Based, Vodka-Based, and Others.

Alcopop Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel: The Alcopop Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into Store-Based and Non-Store-Based. The Non-Store-Based Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Alcopop Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Alcopop Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. Europe (Alcopop Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021.

The top 5 players in the Alcopop Industry are -

1. Diageo (U.K.)

2. Brown-Forman (U.S.)

3. Bacardi Limited (U.K.)

4. Bass Brewery (U.K.)

5. Miller Brewing Company (U.S.)

