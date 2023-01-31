Optical Encryption Market is Reaching a Valuation of US$ 5.6 Billion by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rising demand of cybersecurity is expected to drive the Optical Encryption Market in a global level.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Optical Encryption Market is estimated to reach $5.6 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR 12.2% from 2021 to 2026. The Optical Encryption Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period majorly because of the rising security concerns by leading governmental organizations as well as privately held industries. After a series of high-profile breaches and data leaks, cybersecurity is now a boardroom-level concern. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Optical Encryption Market highlights the following areas –

• The Optical Encryption Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period because of the growing technology in developing the cyber security at different industrial sectors as well as governmental premises.

• The other factor responsible for the growth of Optical Encryption Market is the increased industrialization in various regions which lead to development of smart cities which has upgraded the installation of different optical encryption devices in different sectors.

• In addition, increase in the availability of internet, data traffic has provided numerous benefits to the optical encryption market such as reduced cost, lower latency, high bandwidth efficiency, improved performance and high availability. This tends to propel its demands different sectors which enhances its growth in the global market.

Segmental Analysis:

By Encryption Type:

Asymmetric Encryption has dominated the Optical Encryption Market in 2020 with a share of 63.5% as compared to Symmetric Encryption as it offers different advantages to the Optical Encryption for data security in mobile devices. Asymmetric encryption uses a pair of related keys which are a public and a private key.

By End Use Industry:

Optical Encryption is widely used in telecommunication sector which is set to grow at 10.1% through 2026. One of the major reasons for boost in market of Optical Encryption in Telecommunication sector is ongoing demands by telecom industries to offer high security end-to-end encryption to reduce data leaks. Cyber data security has been always in demand in majority of Governmental premises as well as Private enterprises.

By Geography:

Asia-Pacific accounts for being the highest market share in 2020 at 33.1%. The market growth in this region is predominantly rising due to leading economies such as China, India, Japan and Others. According to Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is the world’s second-largest telecommunications market with a subscriber base of 1.16 billion and has registered strong growth in the last decade.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Optical Encryption Industry are -

1. Acacia Communications Inc.

2. ADVA Optical Networking SE

3. Arista Networks Inc.

4. Broadcom Ltd.

5. CenturyLink Inc.

