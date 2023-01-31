Sleep Apnea Devices Market Growing Rapidly with Market Trends, Growth, Revenue and Future scope with Top Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing population and the increase in obstructive sleep apnea prevalence is a significant factor driving the sleep apnea devices market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sleep Apnea Devices Market size is estimated to be $5.9 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The growing population along with the increase in the prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea is a significant factor driving the sleep apnea devices market. Sleep Apnea is a serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly starts and stops. Untreated sleep apnea causes significant health issues leading to chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation, stroke and obesity. Hence, an increase in the prevalence of sleep disorders across the world would eventually increase the demand for sleep apnea devices. Furthermore, the use of Continuous Positive Air Pressure (CPAP) machines, mouth guards, mandibular advancement devices, and tongue retaining devices to treat patients with sleep apnea disorder is further driving its market growth.

Key Takeaways

1. By Type Therapeutic Devices held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the adoption of technologically advanced products for the treatment of sleep apnea.

2. Owing to the rise in polysomnography also called sleep research tests to diagnose sleep disorders sleep laboratories held the largest market share in 2019.

3. In 2019, North America dominated the Sleep Apnea Devices Market by region owing to the increased adoption of products along with government initiatives to reduce sleep apnea disorder is a major factor driving its market growth in that region.

Segmental Analysis:

1. By Type, Therapeutic Devices held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the adoption of technologically advanced products for the treatment of sleep apnea. The Therapeutic Devices are further segmented into Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Facial Masks, Oral Appliances and others. Furthermore, a positive airway pressure device is a mode of respiratory ventilation used in the treatment of sleep apnea. In addition, it is also used who are ill in hospital, in newborn infants and for the prevention and treatment of atelectasis in patients with difficulty in deep breathing.

2. Sleep Laboratories are projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period 2020-2025 with a CAGR of 6%. This is owing to the increase in polysomnography also called sleep study tests to diagnose sleep disorders. Polysomnography records the patient's brain waves, the oxygen level in the blood, heart rate and breathing as well as eye and leg movements during the study. In addition to helping diagnose sleep disorders, polysomnography can also be used to help adjust the treatment plan if the patient has already been diagnosed with a sleep disorder.

3. North America accounted for 42% of the Sleep Apnea Devices Market share in 2019 followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Increasing adoption of products along with government initiatives to reduce sleep apnea disorder is a major factor driving its market growth in that region. Moreover, according to the American Sleep Apnea Association, it is estimated that 22 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea with 80% of the cases of moderate and severe obstructive sleep apnea undiagnosed

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sleep Apnea Devices Industry are -

1. BMC Medical

2. Braebon Medical

3. Compumedics

4. Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

5. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

