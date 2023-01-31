Else Labs Leverages Edamam’s Recipe Data for its Cutting-Edge Autonomous Cooking Appliances

– Else Labs, a company focused on autonomous cooking has partnered with Edamam to power their recipes and nutrition engine. Edamam is the premier B2B provider of nutrition data to recipe owners, food media, restaurants and catering companies. Edamam Powers Nutrition Data Solutions for Food, Health and Wellness Businesses

Else Labs is using diet and nutrition data from Edamam for recipes in the Oliver App, a companion to its commercial and soon household cooking appliances.

Else Labs develops autonomous kitchen appliances with a unique patented technology which fully automates the cooking process removing the need for an individual or culinary team while producing consistent and high-quality meals.

“We created Oliver to provide people with an autonomous cooking experience, producing high-quality, nutritious meals. Now, with how food and technology are intersecting, the need for transparent nutritional data has become critical. Our partnership with Edamam was the right strategic choice for us to ensure delivery of our holistic approach for the distribution of nutritional information for Oliver made meals,” commented Khalid Aboujassoum, Else Labs’ Founder and CEO.

Else Labs submits its recipes to Edamam’s nutrition analysis engine and uses the returned nutritional data by displaying it in the Oliver App. The key information is shared per serving size, based on the Canadian Nutritional guide: Calories, Carbs, Fat, Protein. Additionally, Else Labs uses allergen and diet tags produced by Edamam. The Edamam data is key and very valuable for users when selecting a recipe for Oliver to cook.

“Oliver shows how the data produced by Edamam can meaningfully be leveraged by both professional and home chefs. We believe the smart kitchen space is on a growth trajectory and that recipe and food and data will be indispensable for all connected smart kitchen appliances,” added Victor Penev, Edamam’s Founder and CEO.

Edamam’s Nutrition Analysis API allows companies such as Else Labs to analyze quickly and affordably large numbers of recipes. It produces full nutritional analysis, providing per serving and on a recipe level information about all macronutrients, micronutrients, applicable diets, allergens and other relevant data points, such as meal type, dish type, cuisine, glycemic index and more. Companies using Edamam for nutrition data include The New York Times, Hearst, America’s Test Kitchen, and The Food Network.



About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer for their clients the perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, The Food Network, The New York Times, Microsoft and Barilla. For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.

About Else Labs

Else Labs is building the future of autonomous cooking in every kitchen. Our goal is to drive innovation in food tech. We first invented Oliver by else, a robot chef that replicates stovetop cooking. After receiving so much interest from the commercial industry, we introduced The Oliver Fleet. This is a kitchen solution that is versatile and compact, making your process smooth, efficient, and streamlined. Our mission is to develop autonomous kitchen appliances, using our patented technologies, to give individuals and culinary teams their time back, with consistent and high-quality meals.