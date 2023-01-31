Submit Release
An Inspirational Writer Greg Grant Shares His Life Experiences Through His Book ‘Let’s Fly’

TOMAH, WISCONSIN, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pieces of recount life experiences, religious thoughts, and more, Greg Grant invites his readers to join him in a journey of emotions, experiences, moving life moments and calming ruminations. His collection of writings - an eclectic blend of prose, poetry and dream with fantasy - presents a tapestry of life that unfolded through his book ‘Let’s Fly’. It is book of poetry written by a disabled man who suffered from mental breakdowns and found relief and healing through writing poems. The poems have a variety of range, from dark to poems that will change one’s life.

“The story behind my book is that it doesn’t matter who or what you are, you just don’t give up. If you cannot do it one way try another and over time you will get it. The reader will expect from me is that I’m a fun person, full of dreams, experiences and kindness as well as bit of religion. The reason I started writing is to express myself with my CP and my mental illness”, Greg says.

When asked about his inspiration in writing the book, Greg answers, “My inspiration in writing is to get the word out there that people with disabilities has the same feeling as the able body person - we just show our feelings differently. I wanted to write my thoughts down on paper. I also write poems about good friends. I hope you enjoy these poems. They really mean something to me, and I hope they will mean something to you too.”

About the Author:

Greg Grant has been writing poetry and short stories since 2003. He has been living with cerebral palsy for as long as he can remember, but it does not stop him to pursue his passion in writing. In his 40’s he enjoys photography, horse riding and gardening. He got his creative inspiration from his church which he works for and the radio. His previous promotional activity includes a TV interview with Logan Crawford which is now available on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rivMKbj3Fak). If you want to know more about the author, you may visit his website at https://greggrantauthor.info/. If you are interested in buying his book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Lets-Fly-Greg-Grant-ebook/dp/B07ZL4FCD4/.

Different Abilities NOT Disabilities

