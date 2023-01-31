Defoaming Agent Market Size to Boost US$8.4 billion by 2027 | CAGR 3.9% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing production of automobiles and aircraft, which will act as a driver for the Defoaming Agent Market.

IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Defoaming Agent Market size is forecast to reach US$8.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. A defoamer or a defoaming agent is a chemical additive that reduces and hinders the formation of foam in industrial process liquids. They are a group of surfactants that not only reduce the surface tension of water but also destabilize the air bubbles and foams. Commonly used agents are insoluble oils, polydimethylsiloxanes, and other silicones, certain alcohols, Calcium Acetate, stearates, and glycols. These agents are currently used in a variety of industries, including cleaning agents, food, paper & pulp, water treatment plants, and chemicals, which are propelling the market forward. Furthermore, increased demand for coatings, adhesives, water treatment, paint, inks, and other related chemicals could drive market growth over the forecast period.



1. Asia-Pacific dominates the defoaming agent market, owing to the increasing paper & pulp industry in the region. The increasing per capita income and evolving lifestyle of individuals coupled with the rising population are the major factors expanding the paper & pulp industry in APAC.

2. The burgeoning manufacturing sector in all geographic areas is estimated to contribute to demand and drive the defoaming agent market. During the forecast period, the defoaming agent market is expected to be driven by rising awareness, regulatory guidelines, and environmental concerns.

3. Aside from that, the antifoaming agents market is expected to benefit from advancements in the composition and performance of defoamers.

4. However, defoaming agent market growth is expected to be hampered by a lack of awareness about the product.

1. Foam formation in a paper and pulp mill can be caused by a variety of factors. Foam is created by a combination of mechanical factors. Pumps are required in every paper mill. The pump's seals may be leaking, causing foam to form.

2. Asia-Pacific region held a significant share in the defoaming agent market in 2021 up to 37%, owing to the bolstering growth of the paper & pulp sector in APAC countries. The Asia-Pacific paper and pulp industry are growing due to the development of new facilities, the surge in production, and governmental initiatives associated with the paper and pulp industry in the region.

3. According to the Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI), total paper and paperboard production in Europe was 84.97 million tonnes in 2020, and 90.2 million tonnes in 2021, a growth of about 5.8%.

4. The growing oil and gas projects are projected to increase the demand for defoaming agents to properly maintain the machinery operations without the hindrance of foam. As a result of which the market for the defoaming agent is poised to spur.



1. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

2. Dow Corning Corporation

3. Evonik Industries

4. BASF

5. Kemira

