Dicyandiamide Market to Reach US$325 million by 2027 : IndustryARC

Surge in demand in water treatment chemicals is fuelling the growth of Dicyandiamide Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Dicyandiamide Market size is estimated to reach US$325 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027. Dicyandiamide is a strong alkaline and water-soluble white crystalline compound. Dicyandiamide has its scientific name as cyanoguanidine, which is a guanidine. It is a non-hazardous and non-volatile white crystalline powder with a molecular formula of C2H4N4. It is basically used as a chemical intermediate for the synthesis of acetoguanamine, benzoguanamine, cyanamide-formaldehyde resins and many more. It is used in the manufacturing of explosives, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals etc. It is also used as a curing agent for epoxy resins, flame retardant, a nitrification inhibitor. Dicyandiamide is a member of guanidine and nitrile. Dicyandiamide chemical is a dimer of cyanamide or cyanoguanidine which is majorly used in plastic industry for manufacturing melamine. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Dicyandiamide Market highlights the following areas -

1. Dicyandiamide is widely used in epoxies as a curing agent and as a flame retardant additive in paper and textile industry which is boosting the market growth.

2. Asia Pacific is the leading region accounted the largest share in Dicyandiamide Market with countries like China, India and Japan and major companies like Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical Co., Ltd, Akash Purochem Private, and Nippon Carbide Industries respectively.

3. Dicyandiamide is soluble in water as well as in alcohol which makes it usable in many industries like paper, textile, pharmaceutical, rubber and many more.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Reagent grade held the largest share in Dicyandiamide Market in 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Reagent grade is used in the production of metformin which is used as a drug for type II diabetes.

2. Asia Pacific is the leading region accounted for the largest share in Dicyandiamide Market in 2021 and held nearly 36% of market share. The fastest growing import markets of dicyandiamide for China between 2019 and 2020 were Germany, Hong Kong, and India. Huge amounts of small and medium sized manufacturers are present in China and Japan which helped to increase its market share.

3. Pharmaceutical sector held the largest share in Dicyandiamide Market in 2021, with a share of over 24%. The main reason behind it is the rising demands for drugs of diabetic patients. It is used as a drug for type II diabetes. According to International Diabetes Federation, type II diabetes accounts for more than 90% of the overall cases of diabetes.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Dicyandiamide Industry are -

1. Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical Co., Ltd.

2. Gulf Chemical International Corp.

3. Alzchem Group AG

4. Conscientia Industrial Co., Ltd

5. Lori Industry Co., Ltd

