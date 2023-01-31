Isostatic Pressing Market With New Business Strategies | Current and Future Analysis by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) technology is a key opportunity for the growth of the isostatic pressing market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Isostatic Pressing Market is estimated to reach $12.2 million by 2026, witnessing a CAGR 8.8% from 2021 to 2026. Owing to growing demand for high-density and low-porosity materials in 3D printed parts. In addition, growing investment by aerospace and defense players in the installation of Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) technology is a key opportunity for the growth of the isostatic pressing market players and investments made by several companies for the installation of isostatic pressing is also analyzed to drive the market growth. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Isostatic Pressing Market highlights the following areas –

• Isostatic pressing in North America has held highest share of 35% in the forecast period, owing to demand for HIP-processed products in various industries, including precision manufacturing, aerospace & defense, and automotive.

• Large-Sized HIP is growing at the highest CAGR of 10.8% in the forecast period. The large capacities of HIP systems allow the densification of larger products and batches, reduce per-unit processing costs, and help customers to have a greater competitive advantage in the market.

• Growth of aerospace and defense industries is positively impacting the adoption of advanced isostatic pressing method. Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) technology is used in developing stainless steel and nickel base superalloy which are used in the aerospace and defense industry for missile and space vehicle applications.

Segmental Analysis:

By HIP Capacity:

Large-Sized HIP is growing at the highest CAGR of 10.8% in the forecast period. These large capacities of HIP systems allow the densification of larger products and powder metallurgy batches, reduce per-unit processing costs, and help customers to have a greater competitive advantage in the market.

By Application:

The isostatic pressing market for the applications in the medical segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. In the medical industry, isostatic pressing is used to improve the properties of various materials used in this industry such as cast cobalt chrome, titanium, and stainless-steel implants and dental brackets.

By Geography:

Isostatic pressing in North America has held highest share of 35% in the forecast period, owing to demand for HIP-processed products in various industries, including precision manufacturing, aerospace & defense, and automotive. A few HIP manufacturers have implemented high-capacity HIP units at research facilities in North America to expand a wide variety of industrial components with the elimination of internal porosity through high precision machinery.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Isostatic Pressing Industry are -

1. Pressure Technology Inc.

2. Kittyhawk Products

3. Quad City Manufacturing Lab

4. Kobe Steel Ltd.

5. Bodycote

