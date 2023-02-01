Acid Chemical Cleaning Agent Market Size to Boost USD 65 billion By 2027 | CAGR 6.6% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase in the demand and the use of acids and disinfectants which increased its Acid Chemical Cleaning Agent Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Acid Chemical Cleaning Agent Market size is estimated to reach US$65 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2027. Cleaning agents, also known as hard-surface cleaners are used to remove dust, stains, dirt, foul smell, and clutter on surfaces. Cleaning agents are usually liquids, powders, granules or sprays. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Acid Chemical Cleaning Agent Market highlights the following areas -



1. Acid cleaners are the most powerful cleaning agent and are therefore used in removing mineral deposits and descaling dishwashers which are difficult to clean.

2. With the expanding manufacturing activities worldwide, the demands for acidic cleansing agents for metal cleaning is projected to increase during the forecast period.

3. Acid chemical cleaning agents are widely used on kitchen surfaces to remove the dirt and grease and to sanitize it from food particles and bacteria present. Thus, the increase in demand from this application is driving the market growth.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Hydrochloric acid segment held the largest share in the Acid Chemical Cleaning Agent Market share in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 7.0% during the forecast period. Hydrochloric Acid is the most common mineral acid, generally used for concrete. Hydrochloric acid comes under very strong acid for cleaning purposes. It is a mixture of sulphuric acid and table salt.

2. Asia Pacific is the leading region accounted for the largest share in the Acid Chemical Cleaning Agent Market in 2021 and held nearly 35% of market share. This growth is mainly due to the increasing construction activities in industrial, commercial as well as domestic sector. New construction facilities often undergo a cleaning process prior to start-up.

3. Metal segment held the largest share in the global acid chemical agent market share in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 5.9% during the forecast period. Metals must be cleaned from time to time to prevent damage and maintain its shine. The acid cleaning agents are widely used as metal cleaners for cleaning stainless steel sinks, silverware, faucets etc.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Acid Chemical Cleaning Agent Industry are -

1. Spartan Chemical Company, Inc.

2. Zep, Inc.

3. The Procter & Gamble Company

4. ICL Group Ltd.

5. Arrow Solutions



