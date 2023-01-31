Cockpit Display Market to Reach Blatant Growth in Coming years by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cockpit Display Market is estimated to reach $4.7 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR 3.2% from 2021 to 2026. Cockpit Display is an aircraft cockpit that features electronic flight instrument displays which are of large LCD screens. A Cockpit Display uses several multi-function displays driven by flight management systems that can be adjusted to display flight information as needed. The Glass Cockpit simplifies aircraft operation and navigation and allows pilots to focus only on the most pertinent information. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cockpit Display Market highlights the following areas –

• Cockpit Display simplifies aircraft operation and navigation and allows pilots to focus only on the most pertinent information.

• Cockpit Display systems consist of several displays which are connected to the flight management system and can be altered to display flight information as required.

• The advantage to a Cockpit Display over traditional cockpits is that the automation systems are more accurate, the information is more precise and the data is displayed more ergonomically.

• North America is projected to hold a significant share in the global Cockpit Display market. This is due to early technology adoption and they have a robust military industry.

Segmental Analysis:

By Aircraft Type:

Cockpit technology has been advancing at a great pace in the last few years. It helps to provide a great amount of information at the fingertips of the pilot than conventional systems. Military helicopters have most advanced high-tech machines and focus on incorporation of Cockpit Displays to enhance their effectiveness such as in navigation systems, electronic flight instrument system.

By Display Type:

Primary Flight display is forecast to grow at the highest rate of 6.0% through 2026. Primary flight display or PFD is a modern aircraft instrument dedicated to flight information. Glass Cockpit Displays are equipped with primary flight and multi-function displays. Primary flight displays comes in round, oval, horizontal, vertical and strip displays for airspeed, altitude and heading primarily through navigation systems and electronic flight instrument system.

By Geography:

North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is due to early technology adopters and additionally North-America has robust military industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cockpit Display Industry are -

1. Aspen Avionics Inc.

2. Avidyne Corporation

3. Dynon Avionics

4. Elbit System Ltd

5. Esterline Technology Corporation

